Customers around the world were affected by a massive Microsoft 365 outage, which caused users to lose access to the service.

Customers reported multiple outages involving Microsoft's 365 service on Monday, a development that limited access to Teams, Outlook, Exchange and other Microsoft services. The initial outages began to be reported around 4 a.m. EST, but escalated quickly over the following hours. Nearly 5,000 people reported Microsoft 365 outages around 12:00 p.m. EST according to DownDetector.

The outage is currently preventing customers from Exchange Online via Outlook on the web, Outlook desktop client, Representational State Transfer (REST), and Exchange ActiveSync (EAS), according to the admin center incident report. Some customers are also reporting issues with Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Bookings and Microsoft Defender for Office365.

What's Behind Microsoft 365 Outage

The company reported a "recent change" around 9 a.m. that they believe is behind the outage and implemented an appropriate fix across the relevant software. The company claims that they addressed the issue throughout the day but claimed in a 2 p.m. EST post on X that the "targeted restarts" are progressing slower than some clients expected.

The company's Office service health and the Microsoft 365 network health status currently reveal no issues with the company's network health status and availability, its ISP availability and network infrastructure. The company

The outage arrived months after the 365 services were taken down in July by a DDoS attack. The attack affected multiple Microsoft 365 and Azure services, including the admin center, Intune, Entra, Power BI, and Power Platform services.