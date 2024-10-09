Hornetsecurity, the U.K.-based cybersecurity provider with a focus on Microsoft 365 users, just released new software that will help MSPs save time managing and onboarding tenants to their platforms.

A tenant is a group of users who share the same access with specific privileges to a software instance.

The 365 Multi-Tenant Manager for Managed Service Providers, which Hornetsecurity released on Wednesday, will allow MSPs to configure, manage and monitor Microsoft 365 users via a single platform. The platform will also handle governance and compliance matters.

Furthermore, the platform will also use the Microsoft Partner Center connection to add all discovered tenants to Hornetsecurity's platform. The new offering comes with additional dashboards for monitoring and reporting purposes. It also, according to Hornetsecurity, simplifies the process of managing multiple Microsoft portals.

Hornetsecurity's Daniel Hofmann

"Hornetsecurity is committed to innovation and proactively responding to our customers' changing needs. We have listened to our partners and developed a concrete solution to one of their biggest pain points: the onboarding, governance and compliance of their Microsoft 365 tenants," Daniel Hofmann, CEO of Hornetsecurity, said. "Our new 365 Multi-Tenant Manager for MSPs will redefine M365 tenant management, enabling MSPs to streamline and centralize the management of multiple tenants from one central platform. This new product empowers MSPs to elevate their operational efficiency and service quality to new heights, helping them with customer retention. It will also speed up and standardize new tenant onboardings, freeing up MSPs time and resources for mission-critical tasks."

Hornetsecurity: 365 Manager Saves Time

"Our calculations show the average MSP will save 80% of their time for management and onboarding of existing and new customers — the equivalent of an employee's full-time workload over a year. And the more customers an MSP has, the higher this saving will be," Hofmann added.

Hornetsecurity has focused more on the Microsoft 365 user base in the last year. It added an enhanced backup solution for Microsoft 365 users in August.