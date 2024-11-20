Dell, Microsoft Collaborate on New AI Solutions

MICROSOFT IGNITE — Dell Technologies is rolling out a set of features to help Microsoft customers accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and performance in multicloud environments.

The new solutions and services were developed in collaboration with AI ecosystem partner Microsoft as part of Dell’s AI Factory. They were announced Tuesday at Microsoft Ignite in Chicago.

“Organizations modernizing their IT strategies to support emerging workloads, like AI, need solutions that help them innovate faster, control costs and protect data across multicloud environments,” said Arthur Lewis, president, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. “Our storage software, data protection and services advancements help customers in Microsoft environments accelerate their transformation efforts quickly and securely.”

Dell's Arthur Lewis

Dell APEX File Storage for Microsoft Azure

Dell-managed Dell APEX File Storage for Microsoft Azure will be available in public preview beginning in the first half of 2025. This, said the vendor, will offer a Dell-managed option for organizations seeking a simplified deployment and management experience, using Dell PowerScale.

The service delivers burst capacity for performance-intensive AI workloads. It also promises to reduce management complexity with “seamless data mobility and operational consistency” across on-premise and cloud environments. Additionally, it will offer faster time to data-driven insights through native integration with Microsoft AI tools.

Related:Why Dell Has No Plans to Extend 'Partner-First' to Devices

Services To Accelerate AI Adoption

Dell is also introducing new services designed to help organizations simplify AI adoption and create custom AI solutions.

Accelerator Services for Copilot+ PCs demonstrate how Copilot+ PCs can enhance productivity and efficiency with expert guidance on new features, implementation plans, best practices and more. Services for Microsoft Copilot Studio and Azure AI Studio assist with the development and implementation of Copilot agents and AI solutions tailored to specific business needs. And Implementation Services for Microsoft Azure AI Service help customers support new business opportunities through AI application development on-premise with Azure AI services on Dell hybrid cloud solutions for Azure.

Dell-Microsoft Partnership

Additionally, Dell is offering new data protection, cyber resiliency and security features for Microsoft customers.

Dell APEX Protection Services for Microsoft Azure will deliver Dell-managed, AI-powered cloud data protection and cyber resiliency across edge locations, remote offices, and datacenters. Dell said the service improves operational efficiency and resource usage while ensuring data protection using advanced data reduction capabilities.

Related:Microsoft Cloud Revenue Soars as Hyperscalers See AI Boost

The vendor said organisations can enhance cyber resiliency with zero trust security including immutability, encryption, multi-factor authentication and role-based access controls. They have recovery options for traditional and modern workloads and can accelerate cyber recovery with AI-powered CyberSense threat intelligence. This, said Dell, results in up to 80% less time spent on recovery.

Finally, Dell said new advisory and managed services help Dell and Microsoft customers fortify their cybersecurity approach.

Advisory Services for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) for Microsoft help customers align their cybersecurity posture with CMMC guidelines through specific recommendations for Microsoft solutions.

Managed Detection and Response with Microsoft allows customers to focus on their core business while Dell “monitors, detects, investigates and responds to threats” 24/7 across their IT environment.

Microsoft's Aung Oo

“Our customers are looking for ways to modernise their IT infrastructure and adopt hybrid cloud services safely and securely,” said Aung Oo, vice president of Azure Storage, Microsoft. “Dell Technologies is enabling their customers to bring their existing knowledge, trusted platforms, and enterprise data to Azure to speed the adoption of critical technologies including Azure AI Services.”