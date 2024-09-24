Cloud Computing News: Will We See Microsoft Azure’s Real Numbers?

We might soon know the real demand for Microsoft Azure. Plus, this week's cloud computing news roundup looks at Accenture's new AI deal with AWS; Rackspace's new open-source platform for enterprises; VMware's growth at Broadcom; and what's fueling data center M&A.

Kelly Teal, Contributing Editor

August 22, 2024

Microsoft long has been the hyperscaler holding out on providing details into its cloud computing revenue. For years, the company has housed Azure within the Intelligent Cloud division, which also has grouped in other services, leading to an industry-wide lack of insight into Azure’s true consumption figures. 

That’s changing.

This week, Microsoft showed investors how it’s redistributing certain aspects of reporting. Azure is affected, and we explore those changes below in this week’s cloud computing news roundup.

After that, stick around for a look at what Accenture is doing now with Amazon Web Services’ AI capabilities. The announcement comes, too, as AWS CEO Matt Garman recently told employees that AI stands to impact developers’ coding jobs. 

From there, organizations disenchanted with cloud computing vendor lock-in have a new option thanks to Rackspace. See which entity the managed service provider has “re-dedicated” itself to with the aim of offering an open-source alternative to enterprise cloud computing.

Then, as VMware Explore looms, all eyes are on Broadcom (which now owns VMware). Find out why one investor is placing a “buy” rating on Broadcom, and see whether you, channel partners impacted by Broadcom’s sweeping changes to VMware, agree.

Finally, find out why demand for data center capacity is skyrocketing. Synergy Research has some new data you’ll want to scour.

Get the scoop on this week’s cloud computing developments in the slideshow.. 

