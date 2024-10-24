Box Simplifies Gen AI App Creation with AWS Partnership

Box has teamed up with AWS to use established AI models like Anthropic's Claude to power their applications significantly easier with Box's platforms.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

October 24, 2024

The content management platform Box expanded its partnership with AWS to enable the use of generative AI in a client's enterprise projects with ease.

Box customers can now access foundation models in Box AI through Amazon Bedrock, according to the Thursday announcement. This will allow them to access the appropriate GenAI models, such as Anthropic's Claude or Amazon's Titan. This integration will enable companies to quickly build generative AI applications by combining models like Claude with Box's Intelligent Content Management platform.

"Enterprises today want to work with strategic tech companies that they can trust to be both accurate and secure when it comes to accelerating their business with AI," said Ben Kus, chief technology officerat Box. “This is why we are partnering with AWS to integrate industry-leading AI models in Box AI and revolutionize the way organizations apply intelligence to their content. This partnership will expand the value of Box’s Intelligent Content Cloud and put choice into the hands of Box’s customers, allowing enterprises to apply the AI models they know and love to the place where work is already getting done in Box."

GenAI App Creation Simplified

Box customers can also apply GenAI technology to their content using Amazon Q Business. This new partnership provide 40 secure connectors to enterprise applications, which will simplify the process of bringing together data and content to create a unified experience.

"AWS and Box both recognize that the key for companies to realize the greatest value from generative AI is the ability to simply and securely leverage their own data and content," said Vasi Philomin, VP of Generative AI at AWS. “Together, we are making it easy and seamless for our joint customers to apply today’s most advanced generative AI models and applications to their data. The result will be new capabilities that will unlock innovation for industries, companies, and people around the world.”

Box and AWS's new offerings are now available to Enterprise Plus customers on Box's platform.

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

