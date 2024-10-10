American tech services distributors are getting access to a hot cloud contact center provider from the U.K., and tech companies continue to roll out AI-based tools.

Contact center and AI tools play prominently in Channel Futures' latest roundup of new offerings for the indirect sales and services channel. Many B2B technology vendors rely on third-party companies – dubbed channel partners – to sell and/or manage their wares.

New wares on the market include AI PCs from HP and a big integration between Zoom and Mitel for unified communication customers. Technology partnerships play a big role in new products. Chipmaker Nvidia, for example, showed up in one of these stories supporting a launch from HPE. Also, a new low-Earth orbit satellite internet service from an aggregator hit the technology advisor channel.

In the slideshow above, see 12 new tech products and services that channel partners can sell.

