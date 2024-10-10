12 New Tech Products: HP, BCN, Lenovo, Google Cloud, Dell, Zoom-Mitel, More

Contact center as a service. Remediation services. And so much AI.

James Anderson, Senior News Editor

October 11, 2024

12 Slides
New tech products for channel partners
Cagkan Sayin/Shutterstock

American tech services distributors are getting access to a hot cloud contact center provider from the U.K., and tech companies continue to roll out AI-based tools.

Contact center and AI tools play prominently in Channel Futures' latest roundup of new offerings for the indirect sales and services channel. Many B2B technology vendors rely on third-party companies – dubbed channel partners – to sell and/or manage their wares.

New wares on the market include AI PCs from HP and a big integration between Zoom and Mitel for unified communication customers. Technology partnerships play a big role in new products. Chipmaker Nvidia, for example, showed up in one of these stories supporting a launch from HPE. Also, a new low-Earth orbit satellite internet service from an aggregator hit the technology advisor channel.

In the slideshow above, see 12 new tech products and services that channel partners can sell.

And check out the previous New Services Roundup if you missed it.

Read more about:

AgentsVARs/SIsMSPsProducts and Services

About the Author

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a senior news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

See more from James Anderson
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 24 - Mar 27, 2025
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with Channel Futures MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry.
Sign Up For Special Deal