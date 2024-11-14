12 New Tech Products & Services: Cisco, Kaseya, IBM, More

AI communities, user-focused security bundles and the latest version of Granite AI all feature in our latest channel product roundup.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

November 19, 2024

12 Slides
New channel tech products and services
The leading products featured in our latest channel tech product and services roundup include IBM's freshest AI models and the training needed to manage and use them from companies like Vast Data.

This is our monthly roundup of new offerings for indirect sales and services in the channel. We have an assortment of channel tech products available in the B2B market that may provide new and intriguing options for your customer base, not to mention fill your wallet with profit.

The new wares include products within Kaseya's latest 365 subscription offer, Microsoft's new AI agent options, and Salesforce's tools for creating and implementing your own agents.

In the slideshow above, see 12 new tech products and services that channel partners can use or sell.

Read more about:

Products and ServicesAgentsMSPsVARs/SIs

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
