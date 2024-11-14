The leading products featured in our latest channel tech product and services roundup include IBM's freshest AI models and the training needed to manage and use them from companies like Vast Data.

This is our monthly roundup of new offerings for indirect sales and services in the channel. We have an assortment of channel tech products available in the B2B market that may provide new and intriguing options for your customer base, not to mention fill your wallet with profit.

The new wares include products within Kaseya's latest 365 subscription offer, Microsoft's new AI agent options, and Salesforce's tools for creating and implementing your own agents.

In the slideshow above, see 12 new tech products and services that channel partners can use or sell.