10 New Tech Offerings for Partners to Sell: Five9, Cato, Zerto, Versa

Managed service providers (MSPs), technology advisors (TAs), value-added resellers (VARs), system integrators (SIs) and other partner types can tap into these new products and services.

James Anderson, Senior News Editor

January 17, 2025

10 Slides
New tech offerings for the channel

Business-to-business (B2B) technology vendors continued to expand their portfolios with new tech offerings in the last month.

Channel Futures each month compiles a list of new tech offerings that channel partners can either sell or use. Product announcements slowed down going into and out of the holidays, but technology providers nonetheless stayed active.

These announcements fit into three broad categories. The first is a completely new tech offering: Zerto's new cyber resilience product. But in the age of platforms, most announcements fit into the second category: platform expansions and additions. For example, Cato Networks added IoT/OT visibility into its SASE offering. The third category has grown quite popular in the eras of cloud and Ai: the strategic partnership. Vultr is an example of this, joining forces with Broadcom, AMD and Juniper for AI application enablement.

To see all 10 new tech offerings for the channel, go through the slideshow above.

Or check out our previous products and services roundup.

About the Author

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a senior news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

James Anderson
