10 New Tech Offerings for the Channel: Dell, Mitel, Avant, More
Channel Futures highlights newly launched products and services available for the channel to sell.
December 20, 2024
Vendors rolled out all manner of new products and features in the last month, including post-quantum cryptography and GPU as a service.
We're nearing the end of the business year, but product updates continue to hit the news wires. That includes multiple AI announcements and AI infrastructure announcements from companies like Dell.
In the communications world, Mitel launched a customer experience (CX) platform purported to fit well with its better known UC platform.
On the non-vendor side, Chicago-based tech services distributor Avant bolstered its flagship Pathfinder enablement platform, with new marketing resources, and features for vetting vendors.
To see 10 new products and services that are available for customers to buy (and partners to sell), view the slide show.
Or check out the previous roundup of new tech offerings.
