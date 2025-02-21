THREATLOCKER ZERO TRUST WORLD — ThreatLocker partners are leaving this week's Zero Trust World 2025 with an action plan to keep themselves and their customers safer.

During Zero Trust World 2025 in Orlando, ThreatLocker launched five new solutions to make zero-trust security easier and more efficient. Channel Futures was there. The new solutions are ThreatLocker Insights, Patch Management, User Store, Web Control and Cloud Control.

ThreatLocker CEO Danny Jenkins said he hopes attendees leave Zero Trust World smarter and that if they do one thing to improve their cybersecurity, “it’s a win.”

“I feel confident and hopeful that a lot of the people here today are going to go away with more knowledge, so I’m very grateful for that,” he said in his concluding remarks on Friday.

Partners Learn at Zero Trust World

Jonathan Howell, system administrator at Florida-based Symmetric IT Group, said he learned a lot during the conference.

“I like all the practical applications that ThreatLocker is showing. They're showing us how the bad guys do stuff and they're showing how ThreatLocker can help,” he said. “You can't ask for anything else. We're actually looking at ThreatLocker and seeing what we can replace with ThreatLocker because customer support is the gold standard and the product is super good.”

Related:ThreatLocker Zero Trust World: Arming Defenders for a Cyber War

Howell said he’s going to take Jenkins’ advice and take action back at his company.

Symmetric IT Group's Jonathan Howell

“We're definitely looking into making some of our ringfencing (controlling what applications can do once they are running) more robust, locking down some applications that shouldn't need to interact with other stuff and implementing some network-control stuff,” he said.

Alexander Boucher, automation team lead at Massachusetts-based IT Works, said he’s looking forward to making use of the new ThreatLocker solutions, including ThreatLocker Insights and Cloud Control.

“PuTTY (application for secure remote access), for example, is very powerful for IT staff, but also for hackers,” he said. “That's information that I don't have for the 10,000 products in my environment, especially with 30 clients. We don't have a vertical, so we touch everyone. You can't memorize what every piece of software does, so that's going to really help. And the Cloud Control and the internet options that are coming out are just an even stronger, device-level firewall. That's going to be really useful.”

IT Works' Alexander Boucher

Boucher’s action plan is to disable PowerShell and command-line interface.

“I hadn't really even considered it, but that is probably one of the biggest malware vectors, so that's the one thing I'm definitely going to do that’s actionable, that I can take home,” he said. “All the other talks gave me a big-picture view, but that’s one change that I can make to make myself safer.”

Related:ThreatLocker Zero Trust World: New Solutions for Partners, IT Pros

MSPs Deploying ThreatLocker for Their Customers

Art Ocain, vice president of cybersecurity and incident response (IR) at Pennsylvania-based Airiam, said he’s deploying ThreatLocker for his customers.

“If you have ransomware at a large scale in your organization, you start to rebuild servers,” he said. “You want to assume that the threat actor is still in there, and usually the hacker still is in the environment, so I'm deploying ThreatLocker to protect the machines as I'm recovering them so that eventually we have an immunization of machines that have ThreatLocker on them that can't be exploited by the hacker that's in the environment.”

ThreatLocker is growing so quickly and adding new features that if you’re not attending Zero Trust World, “you're probably not using half of the features,” Ocain said. He’s also looking forward to making use of ThreatLocker’s new solutions.

Airiam's Art Ocain

“Patch management on the MSP side, we already have that, but with IR and enterprise clients, a lot of them don't have a great solution for that,” he said. “They might be pushing patches with SCCM or some enterprise tool, but it's usually a poor solution, so I think it's going to be very valuable there. DNS filtering is also commonly an MSP tool people will buy … and this can replace those. So when it's contract renewal time for those other products, now MSPs can consider just using the ThreadLocker tool.

"I think that ThreatLocker is going to slowly replace some of the MSP tools in the marketplace," continues Ocain, "which is obviously going to create some enemies and some competition ... but I think it's going to help get more foothold for MSPs and a simpler management with just ThreatLocker.”

Airiam will experiment with ThreatLocker’s new tools, especially Patch Management and Web Control to see what value they add to its customers, Ocain said.

“The first step is just taking a test group of customers and trying the tools out,” he said. “I think it’ll improve security and management. Right now, we have a bunch of tools that we're trying to manage separately. If everything's in ThreatLocker, it ... makes things simpler for us, which if we're doing it right, should improve security. Right now, there's room for error when we're managing all these packages. If we're managing it all in ThreatLocker, I think that's going to reduce that room for error.”