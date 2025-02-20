THREATLOCKER ZERO TRUST WORLD — On day two of Zero Trust World 2025, ThreatLocker launched five new solutions to make zero-trust security easier and more efficient.

Zero Trust World 2025 is taking place this week in Orlando. Channel Futures is there.

The new products and services will meet rising demand for “effective, cost-efficient and user-friendly” security solutions, according to ThreatLocker.

The new solutions are:

ThreatLocker Insights, which provides organizations with the intelligence to speed the process of making cybersecurity decisions.

ThreatLocker Patch Management, which provides a single, streamlined patching platform managed by ThreatLocker, to ensure every update is safe and reliable.

ThreatLocker User Store, a catalog of pre-approved applications that users can run without compromising organizations’ cybersecurity posture.

ThreatLocker Web Control, which reduces risk from additional third-party tools and streamlines organizations’ technology strategies.

ThreatLocker Cloud Control, which protects organizations’ Microsoft 365 tenants against phishing attacks and token thefts.

New Solutions at Zero Trust World

ThreatLocker CEO Danny Jenkins said the new solutions are about delivering an easier experience.

“With the ThreatLocker User Store, if you're an MSP or you're an IT professional, you can now say, 'OK, these are the apps that I just don't care if users run and I'm going to make them available to the user right away, and if they need them, they can click on the link or show them how to download them,'” he said. “They can request them very easily. That's the first side of it.

"And then the second side is with things like ThreatLocker Insights, where it's going to give them data at their fingertips, they can make really good decisions, but also show customers these are the risks associated with this application and they can show data on those risks. That's going to be very useful for the customer as well," he added.

Feedback from partners and customers come into play when new solutions are formulated, Jenkins said.

“It stems from two things,” he said. “Customers obviously ask for features, and we'll often ask for the problems because we try to focus on solving problems and not features. [That's] because if we focus on features, we would have been an endpoint detection and response (EDR) [provider], because that's what people were asking for five, six, seven years ago. So we spend a lot of time with partners. We ask what's difficult for them in the platform. They often tell us which features and quite often they're the same features that we would come up with. But we spend a lot of time interviewing. We do quarterly meetings with them. Where are they struggling? What's difficult? What's stupid? What do they hate? And some of it becomes, Hey, we need to make it more obvious' and some of it is, we actually need to add new features because there's so many features that people just don't even know about.”

