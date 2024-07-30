Veracode Unveils Enhanced Velocity Partner Program

Veracode has unveiled its enhanced Velocity Partner Program for partners across North America, Latin America, EMEA and APAC.

The expanded program aims to introduce a simplified approach to working with resellers and value-added distributors. Veracode offers application risk management.

Through the Velocity partner program, partners can more easily support their customers to build and scale secure software from code to cloud with the Veracode application risk management platform, the company said. Partners can enhance their security service offerings with AI-powered remediation, visibility of exploitable flaws, and onboarding and integration with their DevSecOps tech stack.

Chris Peterson, Veracode’s vice president of global channel and alliances, said it’s never been more important to integrate security across the software development life cycle.

Veracode's Chris Peterson

“All functions – from development to infrastructure, to security – are responsible for delivering secure software,” he said. “The urgency of maturing these programs has never been higher. Delivering Veracode’s mission of securing the world’s software requires collaboration with our channel partners, which brings depth of relationships, breadth of insight and expertise to our customers and prospects. This drives operational improvements and measurable risk reduction.”

Velocity Partner Program Details

The Velocity partner program has a multitiered structure tailored to various levels of engagement and investment. Benefits include early access to Veracode products, invitations to Veracode technical summits and partner technical advisory council membership, participation in thought leadership programs, revenue acceleration programs and marketing investment.

“Commitment to the channel means always being attuned to the needs of our partners and investing in their success,” Peterson said. “To us, success rests on three key pillars: relevancy, alignment and confidence. Being relevant to a partner's business is paramount to success. A 100% channel-first go-to-market (GTM) strategy is table stakes. Relevancy means considering product sales and margins, but going further to include services delivery and support. Alignment speaks to goals and business models, specifically mutual investment, mutual reward and mutual accountability. Confidence includes both the product and GTM strategy. Success comes from trust, enablement and certifications that give partners the ability to delight their customers.”

Enhanced Technical Certification Program

As part of the Velocity partner program, Veracode has also unveiled its enhanced partner technical certification program. It provides partners with technical certification across four progressive levels, ends any requirement for continuing professional education, and builds visibility of expertise with Credly badges. These new certifications will help drive partners’ services and sales.

“Beyond the advantages afforded to partners from the program’s simplified approach and certifications, our recent acquisition of Longbow Security significantly broadens Veracode’s market reach and customer base, creating exponentially more opportunity for our partners,” Peterson said. “It creates another huge opportunity for partners to add more Veracode-based services and margins. Using Longbow, partners can provide security and engineering teams with a contextual, unified view of all risk with automated correlation back to the root cause. This empowers them to be trusted advisors, and work closely with their customers to quickly remediate the most urgent and impactful application and cloud security issues.”