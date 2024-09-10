Todyl partners get revamped channel program

Todyl partners now have access to the cybersecurity platform provider’s revamped partner program.

The updated partner program offers resources and strategic support to MSPs that are protecting SMBs and midmarket companies from increasingly sophisticated threats.

Key features of the revamped partner program include:

Assigned customer success, account and security managers.

Sales and marketing support, including marketing collateral, campaigns-in-a-box, custom webinar planning and execution, and end user leads to help partners grow their business and enhance their market presence.

Access to Todyl University, which provides self-paced learning with use-case paths to help partners deepen their understanding of Todyl’s platform.

Todyl Partners Provided Input for Revamped Partner Program

John Nellen, Todyl’s CEO, said his company received input from its partner advisory council (PAC) and other Todyl partners as it built the program.

“The theme that became immediately evident from the conversations was the need for dedicated resources that can help accelerate their success with our platform, support their go-to-market (GTM) efforts, and provide dedicated security expertise,” he said. “This aligns our internal expertise with partners through assigned points of contact. These are experts who know our partners, their teams and their businesses.”

Todyl's John Nellen

The revamped program ensures MSPs have different resources aligned to different needs, Nellen said.

“If they want help strategizing how to land a new client, they can work with their assigned account manager,” he said. “If they have questions about a new deployment or configuration, they can work with their assigned success manager. Similarly, if they use Todyl Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR), their assigned detection and response manager can provide guidance to help strengthen their security posture, and sit in Slack and Teams with MSPs and their staff to ensure fast and effective response when it matters most.”

Nellen said Todyl’s new aligned resources and programs support partner go-to-market activities.

“As a channel-only company, our success depends on our partners’ success, and we’ve assembled a vast number of benefits to help accelerate mutual growth,” he said.

Looking ahead, Todyl will continue to roll out additional resources, including more sales and marketing collateral, self-guided learning through Todyl University, and a strong Todyl community where they can go to learn from their peers using Todyl, as well as Todyl employees across each of the company’s departments, Nellen said.

The launch of this program follows Todyl’s recent $50 million series B funding round. With the funding, Todyl is focused on platform R&D and ensuring MSPs have the resources they need to defend their clients from evolving threats.