Sumo Logic partners are seeing more opportunities as the company continues expanding globally.

That's according to Timm Hoyt, Sumo Logic’s senior vice president of worldwide partners and alliances. Sumo Logic recently announced its expansion into South Korea through a new AWS Availability Zone in Seoul. This will allow organizations and existing customers in the region to fuel DevSecOps through log analytics. In collaboration with AWS, the new deployment will support the region's data compliance requirements and customers' growing need for data locality.

“Our customers are global and our partners are global,” Hoyt said. “There are certainly areas we have stronger engagements in. We saw significant demand in the South Korean market for customers wanting to have local proximity to Sumo Logic, some of it for data residency requirements and objectives, and other just for the high performance nature of what they need the platform to do.

"There is a significant gaming development ecosystem inside of South Korea," added Hoyt. "Some say it's as high as 8,000 game developers, and that is a segment we've seen strong success in delivering customer outcomes. Think about the always-on nature of an online game, for instance, and then you combine that, particularly when there's minors involved, with cybersecurity and being able to make sure there's protection against incidents or threat hunts, and there’s a great opportunity for us to help deliver outcomes to those customers.”

Related:The Gately Report: Acronis CISO Says MSPs Need to Focus Defense on Supply Chain Attacks

Demand for Sumo Logic Across Industries in South Korea

Demand for Sumo Logic in South Korea isn’t limited to just gaming, Hoyt said.

“We have great financial services, great travel and retail customers there, too,” he said. “We just saw enough demand across there to invest into opening that availability zone built on AWS. For partners, it means more opportunity to meet the needs of the local customers that are there, solving their challenges around application resilience and a modern cybersecurity footprint, and then building their services around that, whether that is migration and deployment. And what we're seeing is a continued acceleration of managed services partners in particular, the managed services security partners servicing needs across all segments, in particular the SMB.”

Sumo Logic is strongest in North America in terms of customers, but it’s seeing significant growth in the EMEA and APJ theater, as evidenced by this investment into South Korea, Hoyt said.

Scroll through our slideshow above for more from Sumo Logic’s Timm Hoyt.