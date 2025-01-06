Tenable CEO Amit Yoran Dies from Cancer

Tenable chairman and CEO Amit Yoran has died at age 54 following a battle with cancer.

Yoran died on Jan. 3. Tenable announced his death, calling him a “visionary leader and a pioneer in the cybersecurity industry.”

Tenable’s board appointed Steve Vintz, chief financial officer, and Mark Thurmond, chief operations officer, as co-CEOs. The company will continue to operate under their leadership as the board conducts a CEO search. It will consider both internal and external candidates.

Tenable's Amit Yoran

Art Coviello, member of the board of directors, will serve as chairman of Tenable’s board.

Yoran’s Tenure as Tenable CEO

Yoran joined Tenable as chairman and CEO in 2016. During his tenure, he led the company’s growth, including its successful IPO in 2018. At the time, he told us that operating as a public company will “give us the ability to accelerate on our vision, our product development and our ability to help customers understand and reduce cyber exposure in this age of digital transformation.”

Prior to Tenable, Yoran was president of RSA, founding CEO of NetWitness and more.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved CEO, Amit Yoran,” Vintz said in a LinkedIn post. “Amit was our fearless leader and visionary who inspired us and many others with his passion and zeal for life. Anyone who was fortunate enough to know Amit will tell you he approached every challenge with determination, excitement and genuine respect for others. This is extremely difficult to process right now. Amit was my good friend and I will miss him dearly. My heart and prayers are with his family.”

Related:Bob Dutkowsky, Who Led Tech Data Into the Cloud, Dead at 69

In his LinkedIn post, Thurmond said Yoran was an “incredible leader, visionary and friend.”

“Most importantly he was a tremendous son, father, brother and family man,” he said.

“Amit was an extraordinary leader, colleague and friend,” Coviello said. “His passion for cybersecurity, his strategic vision, and his ability to inspire those around him have shaped Tenable’s culture and mission. His legacy will continue to guide us as we move forward.”