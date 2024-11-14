TANIUM CONVERGE — Tanium Converge kicked off Tuesday with the unveiling of the vendor's Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM) platform and Tanium Cloud Workloads.

Tanium AEM enhances and extends the vendor’s platform with a set of autonomous capabilities, including asset discovery and inventory, vulnerability management, endpoint management, incident response and digital employee experience.

Tanium Cloud Workloads provides real-time visibility and protection for containerized environments. Through image vulnerability scanning, container run-time inventory, rogue container identification and Kubernetes policy enforcement, teams across security, IT operations and DevOps can reduce their attack surface and improve the security posture of containerized workloads whether on premises or in the cloud.

Continuing Challenges Since Last Year’s Tanium Converge

In his Tanium Converge keynote, Dan Streetman, Tanium’s CEO, said the past year brought a continuation of relentless attacks and challenges, including ransomware and data breaches, and the world experienced “what many experts have determined was the largest single IT outage in history,” referring to the global IT outage caused by CrowdStrike.

Tanium's Dan Streetman

“We've been through a lot in a year,” he said. “We had massive disruption across a variety of industries, and this affected us as individuals and also as organizations. And for a while the world went dark. We are honored to serve alongside you in these challenging times and bring points of light back to that darkness. Our promise to continue serving alongside you remains unwavering. It's our commitment to provide you with confidence and resiliency when the world goes offline, when organizations are targeted by bad actors or even when the simplest things go awry.

"The world is a better place because of technology," he continued. "However, the incidents over this last year are a reminder that we live in an increasingly technology dependent world. Sometimes things can go wrong. Sometimes the smallest gaps can leave us vulnerable to devastating attacks and failures.�”

Tanium’s No. 1 goal is to prevent disruptions to its customers' operations, Streetman said.

“You represent the world's largest banks, the most innovative retailers, but you also represent our hospitals, our schools, our governments, our local communities,” he said. “So at Tanium, we are constantly reviewing all aspects of our deployment posture, actively ensuring that we continue to refine our own models to build your confidence in Tanium every day. And we value your partnership because ultimately this is about creating a culture of confidence at Tanium and also within your organizations for you and those you serve. It's critical.”

Defense-in-Depth Approach

Relying on a hodgepodge or multitude of unrelated point solutions creates unmanageable complexity that teams have to work through every day, day in and day out, Streetman said.

“Likewise, on the other end of that extreme, relying on a single IT security platform is also risky,” he said. “It creates single points of failure, which unfortunately we've seen. The most effective approach is obviously in between those two extremes, leveraging a few select, well-integrated strategic partners that provide mutual reinforcement and bring you the best of their platforms in a fully aligned joint effort. The most security conscious and sophisticated organizations deploy the Tanium platform as a foundational element of that defense-in-depth approach. You want the hard shell, but you also have to understand everything inside that shell, and you have to act quickly. That is what Tanium brings to you, the perfect opportunity to work alongside important strategic platforms, reduce your complexity and understand with confidence and certainty what your next best action is.”

