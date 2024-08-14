Sophos is introducing its new Customer Success program that aims to help partners better meet their customers’ cybersecurity needs.

The new Customer Success program includes a team of experts who support customers after the sale. They offer ongoing security resources and alerts, webinars and other educational materials around cyberattacks — most notably around ransomware and data breaches.

Customer Success also provides guidance for businesses to maximize their current investment and layer on other services in the Sophos’ portfolio, such as managed detection and response (MDR), and endpoint, network, email and cloud security.

Sophos experts work hand-in-hand with Sophos’ channel partners and MSPs, augmenting support services already available to customers.

Customer Success Program Fights 'Ruthless' Ransomware Attackers

Angela Bucher, Sophos’ global vice president of customer success, said the launch of Customer Success was driven by the company’s “commitment to improving overall security outcomes for our customers.”

Sophos' Angela Bucher

“The rollout of Sophos Customer Success follows our launch of Sophos Partner Care from February, underlying Sophos’ mission to ensure customers are aware of the full potential of Sophos’ security solutions for optimal defenses against cyberattacks,” she said. “We know from our Sophos X-Ops research how ruthless ransomware attackers are, for instance, and partners and customers will both benefit from post-sales training about the different layers and types of anti-ransomware features we provide.”

With Customer Success, a Sophos advisor helps customers with everything from onboarding to scaling investments to best defend against evolving cyberattacks. This ensures customers have a unified point of contact who can address questions, and share threat intelligence for a "cohesive and consistent" experience that fosters best cybersecurity practices, according to Sophos.

The customer success team features two levels of service: a “high-touch” approach and a “tech-touch” approach. The high-touch approach involves “personalized, hands-on engagement” with customers, typically suited for organizations with complex requirements. The tech-touch engagement is more automated and scalable to support partners and MSPs with a larger volume of customers with standardized processes.

“As a channel-first, channel-best company, we considered all the different types of customers our partners currently and/or could have in the future,” Bucher said. “The goal is to ensure partners have the help they need to better secure their customers with their unique profiles and complexities.”

One example of the benefits customer success managers (CSMs) can deliver to customers is a single point of contact for education throughout the customer’s relationship with Sophos, Bucher said. This includes a common issue partners and customers have: making sure security solutions are configured properly within each unique environment.

“This program further cements Sophos as a critical business partner for the channel,” she said. “Overall, Sophos Customer Success will help partners improve their customers’ security posture with the knowledge and ability to scale and expand with Sophos’ complete portfolio of products and services. The program will also help partners with renewals and extensions, simplifying these often time consuming functions with a single point of contact.”

Sophos is already known for its channel-only distribution model for its cybersecurity solutions, Bucher said.

“Sophos Customer Success doubles down on this commitment to partners and also customers. We’re looking at every way we can to optimize their security,” she said.