CF: Were Sophos, and its customers and partners impacted by the recent global IT outage? Did Sophos have to take any action? Did Sophos actually benefit from it, new customers, etc.?

JL: We had a very small number of customers who were ... CrowdStrike and Sophos customers, and those customers were affected, but this was a very small number. So we were quite fortunate that there tends not to be a lot of overlap between the two populations. We tried to provide a voice of reason to the industry, rather than coming out and ambulance chasing the way that some of our other peers in the industry have done. We try to be a voice of reason and just urge assistance. At a time where we're dealing with this kind of global crisis and people's lives have been literally turned upside down for periods of days or even weeks, we just need to be as supportive of each other as we possibly can so that we can get through it, and then we can carry on with normal life again. And when we get to that point, of course, we can resume healthy competition, which is exactly what we engage in with CrowdStrike on a fairly regular basis.

Has it created an opportunity? I would say so. It's something that we are quantifying internally, of course, because we are curious about the effect of this sort of thing. CrowdStrike, for a very long time within the industry ... had been perceived as this sort of infallible juggernaut that could just do no wrong, and the incident drove a number of people to re-evaluate their vendor trust alignment ... And rather than focusing on anything bad or anything wrong that CrowdStrike did, which I'm not interested in doing − they're a great company − and crisis and adversity makes great companies even greater, and I'm sure that's what's going to happen to them. But this did cause a rethinking of how we think about and talk about vendor trust in the industry, and do we have the vocabulary to ask our vendors the questions that we need to understand their resilience in dealing with these sorts of mishaps when they occur — and just the likelihood of them occurring in the first place. When something goes wrong, and things will always go wrong, what is that vendor's ability to contain that? I think those sorts of ideas and questions are fundamental to trust.

Over the course of the next weeks and months, we're going to be spending a lot of time talking about this. I've always believed that Sophos has been differentiated in the cybersecurity space because of how important trust is to us, and how transparent we are about the way that we establish chains of trust in everything that we do, from how we build our software to how we do our incident response processes, to the bug bounty programs that we run and this culture of

embracing the researcher community, where rather than being adversarial as some other vendors are, we actually welcome collaboration with researchers when they tell us they found a defect in our product. And the way that this manifests itself is done in a very public way because I like to put our money where our mouth is when it comes to this sort of thing. For the past few years now, we've had our trust center … and we just lay it all out there like we believe that transparency is fundamental to trust. We believe that accountability is fundamental to trust. This is something that we've been practicing for a long time. I think the recent incident is going to begin to draw attention to just how important this is.