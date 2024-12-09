SonicWall, CrowdStrike Unleash New MDR Offering

SonicWall and CrowdStrike have partnered to bring a new managed detection and response (MDR) offering to SMBs.

The partnership combines SonicWall's managed security services (MSS) with the endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities of CrowdStrike’s Falcon cybersecurity platform.

Michael Crean, SonicWall’s executive vice president of managed security services, said the new, AI-native MDR offering is set to create significant new opportunities for SonicWall’s partners, particularly MSPs serving SMBs.

SonicWall's Michael Creen

“The integrated 24/7 security operations center (SOC) means partners can offer around-the-clock monitoring and expert support without needing to build or manage their own SOC infrastructure, thus reducing operational overhead,” he said. “By adding MDR capabilities to their existing portfolios, partners can expand the range of services they offer, providing a more comprehensive cybersecurity solution to SMBs. This can help partners not only retain customers, but also upsell or cross-sell other services. For example, an MSP that already provides network security might now be able to expand into full-spectrum cybersecurity, including endpoint protection and threat detection, creating a more robust offering that can meet the evolving needs of their SMB clients.”

New MDR Offering Addresses Critical Market Gap

This new MDR offering will provide SonicWall and its partners with a competitive advantage by combining “best-in-class” technologies in a single, scalable and managed service tailored for SMBs, Crean said.

“The rise in sophisticated cyber threats targeting SMBs, coupled with the increased adoption of remote work and digital transformation, has made advanced cybersecurity solutions a necessity for SMBs,” he said. “However, many SMBs struggle to afford or manage complex, enterprise-level cybersecurity solutions. At the same time, the security landscape is evolving rapidly, and businesses are looking for solutions that can proactively detect and respond to threats in real-time. This partnership offering responds to the growing demand for more accessible and effective cybersecurity solutions for SMBs. By combining SonicWall’s expertise in managed security with CrowdStrike’s industry-leading endpoint protection, the two companies are addressing a critical gap in the market for SMBs that need enterprise-level security, but cannot afford the complexity or cost of traditional solutions.”

It's highly likely that partners can expect to see further developments from this partnership in the future, Crean said.

“SonicWall and CrowdStrike both have strong commitments to innovation, and the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve rapidly,” he said. “This collaboration could lead to additional product enhancements, deeper integrations or expanded offerings.”

CrowdStrike's Daniel Bernard

"SonicWall's large SMB presence and their longstanding commitment to supporting MSPs make this partnership a natural fit," said Daniel Bernard, CrowdStrike’s chief business officer. "Together, we are providing MSPs with the solutions to deliver scalable, effective AI-powered cybersecurity that is easy to deploy and tailored to the unique needs of SMBs. This partnership underscores CrowdStrike's mission to stop breaches and secure organizations of all sizes."