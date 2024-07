SMEs Demand More From MSPs — Especially in Security

SMEs are starting to demand more from their MSP partners, according to a new study by JumpCloud.

More than three in four (76%) U.S. and U.K. SMEs rely on an MSP for at least some functions — the same figure as a year ago. However, over the next 12 months, 67% of SMEs say they’ll increase their MSP investment.

In the U.K., SMEs are particularly using MSPs for support for internal IT teams, a metric which has increased from 39% to 51%.

When asked about the results of working with an MSP, 56% of all the SME IT pros said MSPs improve security. Fifty-seven percent said MSPs increased their effectiveness at managing IT, and 37% said they saved money for their organization.

However, not all IT teams are eager to work with MSPs. For the 24% that don’t use an MSP, nearly half say it’s because they prefer to handle IT themselves (47%), and 39% say it’s because MSPs are too expensive.

Conversely, of all SMEs, including those that use MSPs, 39% have concerns about how MSPs manage security.

The main reason SMEs stopped working with an MSP was cost (28%). Next, they outgrew the MSP’s service offerings (26%), moved IT in-house (24%), or had a bad customer service or sales team experience (23%).

Security No. 1 Challenge for SMEs

Elsewhere, the report highlighted concerns around managing a diverse IT environment, shadow IT and the continued impact of artificial intelligence (AI).