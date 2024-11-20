SlashNext Rolls out Global MSP Partner Program

SlashNext launched its new global MSP Partner Program to address both the growing demand for advanced phishing protection and customers continuing to turn to MSPs at an accelerated rate.

Leading this initiative is Ned D’Antonio, SlashNext’s global head of MSPs. He’s focused on strengthening relationships with existing MSP partners while expanding the program to bring new partners into the fold.

SlashNext's Ned D'Antonio

SlashNext’s MSP Partner Program is built with the flexibility for MSPs to customize based on their own business model and customer requirements. With the new program, MSPs and MSSPs can leverage benefits such as a multi-tenant customer management portal, real-time detection APIs and customized enablement.

“MSPs and MSSPs is a very important route to market for SlashNext, and we are dedicated to delivering a meaningful program enabling MSPs to differentiate themselves by offering SlashNext’s AI-powered, real-time phishing detection,” D’Antonio said. “By empowering MSPs with cutting-edge tools and dedicated support, SlashNext is addressing a critical market need while building long-term partnerships for sustained growth.”

MSP Partner Program Benefits

The SlashNext MSP Partner Program offers:

Access to SlashNext’s Generative HumanAI Platform, which protects against zero-hour spear phishing, business email compromise (BEC), smishing (SMS phishing) and other socially engineered attacks across email, web, mobile and messaging apps.

Flexible commitments and licensing options.

Accelerated time to value for MSPs and customers.

“To me, for an MSP program to be successful, it needs to be constructed from the outside in,” D’Antonio said. “Too many vendors build their programs from inside out or based on their own business models. Building a program from the outside in means building a program that respects how MSPs and their customers work together, whether it’s financial, licensing, operational, etc. Our program is built based on what MSPs have told us is important to them, as well as conducting third-party research to validate the needs of MSPs and MSSPs. We have spoken to our MSPs, and I have been working with MSPs and listening to MSPs for over 20 years to understand the program structure and benefits that are important to them, and the mistakes some vendors make.”

The frequency and sophistication of message-born cyberattacks is increasing, and email still remains the primary messaging threat vector, he said. However, it is extending beyond email to browser-based collaboration platforms, social media and other communication channels, as well as mobile platform messaging applications such as text/SMS, WhatsApp, etc. Customers require comprehensive, multi-channel security solutions.

D’Antonio said he’s aiming to build a “thriving, scalable global MSP partner ecosystem” that drives successful security outcomes for MSPs and their customers.

“Achieving this outcome will enable SlashNext to continually innovate and refine our program for MSPs as their go-to partner for email and messaging security,” he said.