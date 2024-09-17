Semgrep partners get first formal partner program

Semgrep partners now have access to the application security provider’s first formal partner program that aims to help partners strengthen their customers’ cybersecurity.

Semgrep works with channel, technology and consulting partners. More than 15 channel partners have already joined the program to help clients achieve their security goals. Semgrep partners have increased their revenue by integrating services around Semgrep’s application security platform.

Tyler Smith, Semgrep’s head of partnerships, said the new program is a formalization of partner models his company has collaborated on with partners with the aim to provide efficient onboarding, clarity on incentives and paths for deeper collaboration with his company.

Semgrep's Tyler Smith

The need for the program was prompted by a combination of inbound demand from the cybersecurity ecosystem to partner with Semgrep, plus the company’s view that “we can grow faster and serve our customers better with an ecosystem of partners where there are clear mutual benefits for the end client,” he said.

Benefits for Semgrep Partners

The key benefits of the Semgrep partner program include:

Semgrep’s application security platform includes static application security testing (SAST), software composition analysis (SCA), and secrets detection with AI-powered remediation.

Creating and deploying custom security rules tailored to client needs.

Tailored solutions, exclusive activation programs, joint marketing and support.

The application security platform allows clients to eliminate false positives and ship more secure code faster.

“Any time we're developing a new program or product here at Semgrep, partner and customer input is also taken into consideration to ensure we're developing in a way that's mutually beneficial.,” Smith said. “We now offer a very channel friendly business model in order to help better align our business with channel partners.”

Secure guardrails, which Semgrep provides, guide developers towards secure-by-design coding. They help standardize security measures, allowing security teams to furnish clear guidelines to development teams across the software development lifecycle (SDLC). Therefore, developers can move fast while maintaining security, according to the company

“At Semgrep, we’re thrilled to enable and partner with ecosystem players who are working to drastically change the face of application security so that customers can focus on delivering innovation securely,” said Isaac Evans, Semgrep’s CEO.