Seceon Expedites MSP Cyber Insurance Provider Process

SeedPod Cyber, an embedded cyber insurance program for MSPs and MSSPs, has partnered with the automated cybersecurity platform Seceon to augment their clients' security operations.

The partnership, which was announced on Tuesday, will use Seceon's AI and ML-powered products ai SIEM, ai XDR and ai MSSP to streamline the cyber insurance application and underwriting process. The process would save Seceon partners up to 30% if they're able to hit the required cybersecurity controls.

Seceon's Chandra Pandey

"We're thrilled to be a trusted partner of SeedPod Cyber," Seceon CEO Chandra Pandey said. "This partnership enables Seceon to offer our MSP/MSSP Partners and their clients comprehensive cyber insurance opportunities, at incredible price discounts when bundled with Seceon platform-based cybersecurity offerings. We look forward to working together to ensure that businesses have the protections and balance-sheet resiliency in the face of the ever-growing threat of sophisticated cyberattack."

Seedpod Cyber's Doug Kreizberg

"SeedPod Cyber is thrilled to have Seceon as part of our Partner Program," Seedpod Cyber CEO Doug Kreizberg said. "We are extremely impressed with Seceon Platform and ease of use which is so important in addressing not only hardware and software risks but the human component of risk, as well. We look forward to integrating Seceon's platform into our underwriting processes to help businesses receive the most comprehensive and competitive cyber insurance terms available."

Seceon launched its aiSIEM-CGuard program in Jan. 2024, which would provide MSPs and MSSPs with detection and response automation.