Rubrik, Cisco Partnership to Strengthen Data Security

Rubrik has unveiled a new Cisco partnership and integration that the companies say will help organizations protect their data from cyberattacks.

Rubrik has joined Cisco’s SolutionsPlus program. All of Rubrik’s products, including its data security posture management (DSPM) offering, are now on Cisco’s Global Price List.

In addition, as part of SolutionsPlus, Cisco’s direct and channel sales network can now offer Rubrik Security Cloud with Cisco Unified Computing Systems (UCS) and Cisco Extended Detection and Response (XDR). Joint customers now have a validated architecture to mitigate ransomware and ensure business continuity.

Cisco Partnership a ‘Trifecta’ for Rubrik

Ghazal Asif, Rubrik’s global vice president of alliances and inside sales, said this is Rubrik’s only alliance where “we have a trifecta.”

Rubrik's Ghazal Asif

“Rubrik is included on Cisco's price list, Rubrik’s software is compatible with Cisco’s hardware (UCS) and we are coming together to uniquely address customers’ cyber resiliency needs by enabling them to trigger cyber recovery right from their Cisco XDR solution,” she said. “As organizations struggle to navigate the evolving threat landscape, this partnership allows customers to proactively reduce the risk of data exposure and exfiltration across all of their different environments. This aims to solve one of the most crucial challenges organizations face by helping them know where all the data is and how to secure it.”

With this partnership, Rubrik and Cisco aim to deliver unified computing, zero-trust data security and data resilience to organizations across the globe, Asif said.

“As cyberattacks continue to rise, we believe this partnership will help allow customers to stay ahead of malicious insiders and operational disruption,” she said.

Key benefits of Rubrik and Cisco XDR include:

Identifying targeted attacks on data.

Accelerating investigation and prioritization.

Enabling effective recovery and restoration.

Improving total cost of ownership (TCO) and simplifying life-cycle management.

Cisco's Jeremy Foster

“Complex, siloed systems create gaps in visibility that hinder operations and slow down organizations’ ability to detect and respond to threats,” said Jeremy Foster, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco Compute. “Cisco and Rubrik are delivering threat detection and data context in one place, enabling security teams to effectively prioritize critical attacks and respond to them quickly. This partnership reflects our commitment to providing unified, modern solutions on computing infrastructure that simplifies operations, and empowers organizations to protect and derive more value from their data.”