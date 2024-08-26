Red Hat Makes OpenStack Services Generally Available

Open-source software giant Red Hat is making its OpenStack Platform generally available, a decision that will help telecom providers and enterprises unify their networks.

Red Hat announced on Monday that it was making Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift generally available to companies and to the public. OpenStack Services will help companies manage complexities through faster and more simplified deployments of virtualized applications. It will also help IT companies deploy compute nodes four times faster than previous versions of Red Hat's OpenStack Platform, the company said.

Red Hat's Chris Wright

“Red Hat’s dedication to OpenStack is demonstrated through our extensive contributions to the project, our leadership in the OpenStack community and our focus on delivering enterprise-grade OpenStack solutions to our customers," Chris Wright, Red Hat's SVP of global engineering and CTO, said. "This dedication must evolve as our customers’ needs change, and Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift will help provide our OpenStack customers with a more unified, flexible application platform.”

The platform comes with the integration of the IT automation engine Ansible, a scalable control plane and greater cost management. The company will also offer tailored training and consulting services to help customers build in-house technical expertise and to deploy the projects in a way to fit a business' needs.

Red Hat unveiled a newly redesigned partner program in late July that will provide new incentives for companies to use their products. These include modular designs and activity-based points systems.