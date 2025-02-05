Rapid7 has unveiled its Global Pact Partner Program, a revamp of its existing partner program.

The Pact partner program will give partners what they need to help their customers take command of their attack surface, according to the cybersecurity provider. It offers an updated partner portal, tailored engagement programs and specializations, and a new partner training academy.

Kelly Hiscoe, Rapid7’s director of global partner programs, said the Pact partner program aims to improve consistency with partners while enabling MSPs and MSSPs in a bigger way than in the past.

“The new Pact program equips partners with the tools, training and resources they need to meet the expanding security needs of their customers in an increasingly complex threat landscape,” she said. “The launch of the new partner program coincides with Rapid7's growing demand for extended detection and response (XDR), managed detection and response (MDR), and vulnerability and exposure management solutions. At Rapid7, everything we develop is with deep intention – this partner program launch included. We listened, learned and leaned into the needs and desires of our partners to create the best partner program possible over the past several years.”

Pact Partner Program Details

The Pact program includes new tiers and classifications, offering customized engagement opportunities and clear performance expectations. Tier benefits will recognize and reward success, enhancing profitability and growth, according to Rapid7.

“The launch of the Pact program is a direct result of our commitment to collaborating with our global partner community, listening to their needs, and addressing their business challenges and opportunities,” Hiscoe said. “We took in feedback from across our sprawling global network – including Alchemy Technology Group, GuidePoint Security and Integrity360 – and put it to work within this new program.”

Rapid7’s channel program has traditionally focused on resellers, but the enhanced Pact program now extends to a broader network of partners, integrating them more fully into the program, she said.

“Rapid7 is always looking for ways to make doing business together easier and more efficient,” Hiscoe said. “We have automated many of our processes, and have modernized and expanded our partner portal to give partners deeper engagement and seamless collaboration with Rapid7 teams. Through a redesigned interface, Rapid7’s partner portal offers partners access to real-time opportunity collaboration, easy access to approved quotes, and customer renewal dashboards that provide a transparent and clear understanding of upcoming renewal opportunities.”

Improved Efficiency

The Pact partner program not only aims to give partners and their customers a competitive edge, but also to streamline their processes and improve overall efficiency, Hiscoe said.

“Our unified platform seamlessly combines proactive and reactive risk management tools so they can be customized and efficiently scaled to meet growing customer needs,” she said. “With two new Pact specializations, MSSP specialization and service delivery specialization, partners can benefit from an enhanced suite of tech resources and operational efficiencies."

Hiscoe further said that a new Rapid7 partner training academy equips the company's partners with technical knowledge and practical skills.

"The partner academy offers multiple certifications and competency-based courses, tailored to the sales and pre-sales technical roles (as well as specialized curriculum) to enable partners to deliver their own post-sale services," said Hiscoe.