Radware and Cirion Technologies have a new MSSP agreement.

Cirion Technologies plans to invest in Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service and offer it as a service to customers across Latin America.

Radware’s AI-powered Cloud DDoS Protection Service identifies and blocks harmful traffic without disrupting legitimate traffic. It adapts DDoS defenses based on the specific attacker.

In addition, it not only mitigates DDoS attacks, but also safeguards the network, optimizes application performance and maintains availability during attacks.

Cirion Technologies, one of the few Pan Latin American networks, was looking to further enhance its security offering and deliver more advanced network protection, Radware said. Present in 20 countries with more than 5,500 Latin American and multinational clients, Cirion Technologies operates 18 data centers across Latin America, and more than 95 direct connections to carriers and cloud providers.

Cirion Technologies Latest Radware MSSP Agreement

John Eisenbarger, vice president for U.S. carriers and service providers at Radware, said building on MSSP relationships has and will continue to be a key area of focus for his company.

“Radware has other MSSP agreements supported by a recently expanded MSSP program,” he said. “The updated program is designed to put a portfolio of high-margin, state-of-the-art application and DDoS protection services into the hands of MSSPs that want to build predictable, new revenue streams while helping customers defend against more frequent and sophisticated cyberattacks. To accelerate revenue growth, partners have access to new licensing models, expanded technical training, and more marketing and sales enablement tools.”

Radware's John Eisenbarger

The new agreement with Cirion Technologies will help Radware continue to grow its presence in Latin America and across areas where the MSSP’s customers reside, Eisenbarger said.

“MSSPs worldwide are increasingly seeking to enhance their offerings with advanced DDoS and application security capabilities,” he said. “In the past, they often relied on purchasing equipment to build these services themselves. However, we're witnessing a growing trend toward MSSPs adopting our cloud-based solutions to meet this demand in lieu of building their own core DDoS and AppSec services. Our cloud solutions provide MSSPs with a global network, cutting-edge technology and powerful analytics tools, enabling them to capture more market share. Recent examples include our collaborations with Spark in New Zealand and Airtel in Vietnam.”

“Through our strategic partnership with Radware, we intend to offer our customers a premium security-as-a-service solution that delivers automatic protection, faster mitigation, better accuracy, and excellence in service and support,” said Eduardo Freitas, Cirion Technologies’ senior director of data products. “Radware’s unique and customized MSSP model not only enables us to get into market faster, but also meet the DDoS protection needs of a wide range of customers across the region—from small businesses and enterprises to downstream ISPs.”