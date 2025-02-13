Protect AI, an AI security provider, has unveiled its first channel partner program for resellers and distributors.

Protect AI partners will have access to a new partner portal that provides tools and knowledge to help grow revenue. The company has over 60 partners in North America.

The partner program offers:

Channel account managers, solution engineers and architects, and co-marketing managers.

Tailored training to build expertise in machine learning (ML) development and supply chain security.

Marketing materials, thought leadership content and engineering resources.

Marketing initiatives aimed at generating demand and driving leads.

The program includes three partner tiers: genesis, beacon, and the invitation-only pinnacle.

Empowering Protect AI Partners

Heidi Hills, Protect AI’s head of channels, said her company believes there should be no AI in the enterprise without the security of AI.

“AI adoption and its associated risk continues to rise, and strong partnerships are key to ensuring organizations are securing their AI investments,” she said. “As the market leader in AI security, this program enables us to bring our innovative solutions to market faster, meet the growing demand from customers, and scale our mission of creating a safer AI-powered world. By empowering our partners with world-class AI security products, we can ensure customers can harness the full potential of AI securely and with confidence.”

Related:14 Channel Program Changes: GTT, Trellix, Microsoft, More

Protect AI took into account input from partners and advisors when putting this program together, “leaning on their vast knowledge and experience of what success looks like for the teams in the field and how we can all take care of our customers,” Hills said.

“We took the time to talk to partners we were currently working with, like World Wide Technology, and the feedback we received was invaluable to the structure and future of the program,” she said. “This launch is the first phase in our channel growth strategy, and we are excited to build upon that momentum.”

Meeting Partners Where They Are with AI

Protect AI is committed to providing profitable, strategic growth for its partners, Hills said.

“Our tiered program is designed to meet partners where they are in their AI security capabilities and journey, providing the support they need to succeed with us,” she said. “Across the tiers, we provide a range of benefits, including pricing discounts, product training, partner portal access, and deal registration and incumbency protection at all levels. As partners advance, they gain access to additional benefits, such as co-marketing funding and lead sharing.”

As AI continues to grow at rapid speed, so do the risks associated with it, Hills said.

“Protect AI stands at the forefront of AI security, with unmatched products and expertise to address the growing and urgent need to secure AI in the enterprise,” she said. “Customers consistently ask our partners for solutions to protect their AI investments, and until now, they have not had a solution in their portfolio to do this comprehensively, and in a way that meets the unique needs of securing AI systems. With this program, we will have the ability to scale our solutions to meet this need faster and allow partners to quickly address demand from their customers for robust AI security solutions.”