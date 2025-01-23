Proofpoint, Ingram Micro Expand Partnership to Speed Channel SalesProofpoint, Ingram Micro Expand Partnership to Speed Channel Sales
January 23, 2025
Proofpoint has unveiled an expanded go-to-market relationship with Ingram Micro to help partners of both companies grow their businesses.
Channel partners can deliver Proofpoint’s security solutions through Ingram Micro's Xvantage digital experience platform. This will speed sales to SMBs.
Partners can start leveraging the distributor's Xvantage platform now. The expanded relationship benefits partners of both Proofpoint and Ingram Micro, the companies said.
Ingram Micro’s Xvantage platform provides automated quoting, ordering, provisioning and purchasing. Therefore, partners get a faster, more intuitive and efficient experience, according to Proofpoint.
Ingram Micro to Expedite, Simplify Sales Process
“Proofpoint’s integration with Ingram Micro’s Xvantage platform expedites and simplifies the entire sales cycle process, providing our partners a frictionless way to grow their business,” said Joe Sykora, Proofpoint’s senior vice president of global channel and partner sales. “As the first security SaaS company to fully embrace this level of automation and self-service, we are transforming the way our channel partners can deliver our protection to SMBs. This expanded relationship underscores our commitment to a partner-first approach, empowering our partners to scale with velocity and efficiency.”
Proofpoint's Joe Sykora
Proofpoint’s threat defense lineup offers multilayered protection against the full range of threats. That includes human-targeted cybersecurity threats, impersonation attempts and supplier fraud.
Additional Proofpoint solutions should be available through Xvantage this year.
“Proofpoint has embraced Ingram Micro’s vision of the platform becoming the business, and the business becoming the platform,” said Victor Baez, Ingram Micro’s senior vice president of cloud and global vendor engagement. “A proven innovator, Proofpoint’s all-in approach to email security, data protection and threat intelligence is simplifying how businesses safeguard their employees and their digital assets. Together, we are solving industry complexities and empowering our channel partners to digitally operate smarter, faster and more profitably.”
Ingram Micro's Victor Baez
Ingram Micro recently recognized Proofpoint for its use of Xvantage, achieving full API integration and end-to-end automation for commercial operations.
