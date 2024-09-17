Pax8, Cynomi Partner to Provide Virtual CISO to MSPs

The cloud commerce marketplace Pax8 is now selling Cynomi's AI-powered CISO platform for addressing cybersecurity in the European and North American markets.

Pax8 announced the partnership on Tuesday. The partnership will make Cynomi's products, also known as a "virtual CISO" (vCISO), available in North America and the EMEA market.

“As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, it's imperative that MSPs have access to comprehensive solutions that not only protect their clients but also enhance their service offerings,” said Toni Luhti, vice president of vendor experience at Pax8 EMEA. “Cynomi’s vCISO platform provides MSPs with the tools necessary to offer advanced cybersecurity services, enabling them to protect SMBs across two key regions.”

The new product will allow small and medium businesses to access tools typically available only to larger businesses, including automated risk assessments, compliance management, and tailored cybersecurity strategies.

Cynomi's David Primor

Cynomi Matching Demand for Virtual CISO

“With 75% of service providers experiencing high demand for vCISO services, more MSPs are looking to meet this growing demand, but they often face significant challenges. The need for cybersecurity expertise far exceeds the supply, and the work relies heavily on manual, expertise-driven processes, making standardization difficult,” said David Primor, co-founder and CEO of Cynomi. “Cynomi leverages AI to automate cybersecurity management tasks and crunch data and knowhow into simplified processes, allowing MSPs to serve their clients in a structured and effective manner. We are excited to partner with Pax8 and offer access to our platform to the company’s growing roster of marketplace partners."

Related:Pax8 Beyond: Scott Chasin Predicts 'Autonomous MSPs'

The Cynomi virtual CISO product is now available on the Pax8 Marketplace.

Cynomi is the latest AI-powered product approved by Pax8 for their marketplace. The company has begun making significant investments into the technology, including appointing a chief AI officer in June 2024.