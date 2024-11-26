Password-focused Keeper Security Joins Sherweb Market

Keeper Security's products will now be available on Sherweb, providing more customers access to its password security software solutions.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

November 26, 2024

2 Min Read
Keeper Security agreement with Sherweb
tomeqs/Shutterstock

The cloud-based zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity provider Keeper Security has partnered with the cloud marketplace Sherweb to provide its password protection tools to MSPs.

The two companies announced the partnership on Tuesday. Starting on Tuesday, Sherweb will not provide Keeper's solutions on its marketplace. This includes KeeperMSP, a solution for ensuring password security and protecting digital credentials through tools like multi-factor authentication, end-to-end encryption, random password generation, and others. The product is designed specifically for those without a history of expertise in IT.

Keeper Security's Steve Beckmeier

Keeper Security's Steve Beckmeier

"We are pleased to join Sherweb's marketplace and help strengthen the cybersecurity posture of MSPs, both in the region and globally," said Steve Beckmeier, vice president of North America sales at Keeper Security. "We continue to evolve our signature MSP platform to help MSPs protect themselves and their clients by providing a highly secure and easy-to-use product to combat the persistent threat of cyber attacks."

Sherweb's Benji Germain

Sherweb's Benji Germain

"Our partnership with Keeper aligns perfectly with our goal of delivering top-tier cybersecurity solutions that are easy to manage and tailored for MSPs," said Benji Germain, vice presidnet of product at Sherweb. "By bringing Keeper into our marketplace, we're empowering MSPs to enhance client protection while simplifying the management of critical credentials."

Related:Ex-Verizon, Infosys Employee Researched U.S. Cyberattacks for China

Keeper Security and Sherweb in 2024

Keeper Security has grown steadily in the 13 years since its establishment in 2011. The company's most recent high-profile client was revealed to be Williams Racing, a major player in the Formula 1 market.

Keeper is the latest vendor added to Sherweb's marketplace. The company announced that it had added seven new vendors in early Nov., including Check Point with Avanan and Perimeter 81, Keepit, Wasabi, usecure and HacWare.

About the Author

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

