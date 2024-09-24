The Gately Report: Optiv Partners to See Channel Program 'Evolution'

Optiv partners can expect an “evolution” of the vendor’s channel program with its new channel leader on board.

In July, Scott Goree joined Optiv as senior vice president of partners, alliances and ecosystems. Alan Mayer recently vacated the role.

Before joining Optiv, Goree was Skyhigh Security’s vice president of global partners and alliances.

With Optiv, he’s responsible for building and strengthening Optiv’s more than 450 partnerships and alliances. He’s focused on delivering data-driven, positive business outcomes for more than 6,000 clients, said John Hurley, Optiv’s chief revenue officer.

What Optiv Partners Can Expect

In April of last year, Optiv, a cyber advisory and solutions provider, launched a refreshed partner program that includes a tiered partner ecosystem with increased focus on prioritization and valued relationships.

Optiv's Scott Goree

“The program is a little over a year old right now, but I'm evaluating it,” Goree said. “I'm looking at ... the segmentation, the different tiers of the program, and [if] it meets the needs of our partners. The fact that it's just over a year old is the perfect time to get partner feedback on whether it is working and how we can tune it.”

Optiv partners can expect an “evolution, not revolution” of the channel program, he said.

“It’s definitely an opportunity for us to learn, go deeper with a select set of partners while incubating a new set of partners that are driving growth in a new way, looking at where the puck is going and skate to there versus the past,” Goree said. “And a lot of partners want to lean in with us in that regard.”

Scroll through our slideshow above for more from Goree and more cybersecurity news.

Discover the New Era