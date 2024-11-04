Software giant OpenText is working hard to make a name for itself in the channel. In many ways, partners still know it best for the brands − notably cybersecurity brands such as Webroot, Carbonite and AppRiver − that it has acquired in the last few years.

One big step toward name recognition is through its OpenText Secure Cloud for managed service providers, which got a big update last month. The company added automated provisioning, task management, and better reporting and analytics, to name a few, to the platform. The goal is to streamline MSP operations so they can better focus on their customers.

The new integrations with household names in the industry − Kaseya, ConnectWise and legacy Autotask − are also key.

OpenText Secure Cloud now also offers managed detection and response for the first time; plus, the company has included a new MSP-focused cyber warranty partnership with Cork.

Channel Futures sat down with Geoff Bibby, senior VP, OpenText Cybersecurity marketing and strategy, and Bryan Hauptman, senior VP, SMB Americas, cybersecurity, at the recent Canalys Forum North America in Miami Beach, Florida. We went in-depth on all of the new announcements for MSPs, the impact of AI on their business, ransomware and more.

We've edited the conversation for length and clarity.

Related:OpenText Expands Secure Cloud Platform For MSPs

Channel Futures: Let's start with the expansion of OpenText Secure Cloud. How can MSPs use this in their day-to-day businesses?

OpenText's Geoff Bibby

Geoff Bibby: The significance of that milestone is that it represents really three big things. One, it's the single biggest investment that we've made in the platform in its history. … It's already a proven platform with literally millions of transactions that have happened on it to date. It's been around for a long time, used by more than 18,000 MSPs to run their businesses now. But [now] it has a brand-new, contemporary look and feel, all new integrations, all new automation, all new workflows for the MSPs’ technical teams. So it’s completely overhauled.

I was checking in with some of our MSPs, and all we're hearing so far are really positive comments. We really believe that to scale our security business, we're going to do this through the channel. Whenever they have something that they need from us, whatever it is to run their business, OpenText has been really good about going out and acquiring it. I'll give you an example. Part of the [Secure Cloud expansion announcement] is it's not just about the platform, but it's about what you can do with it. So we announced the availability of our OpenText MDR offering. MSPs have for some time now been telling OpenText, “Hey, I need a way to manage my endpoints. What can you do to help?” OpenText MDR is exactly that. That was the [Pillr] acquisition that we just did [recently]. We take whatever it is they need, we go acquire it and we put it into the platform so they can provision and use it from there.

Related:OpenText: Supply Chain Attacks Rising, Companies Paying Ransoms

CF: Talk more specifically about the integrations involved that are part of the Secure Cloud expansion.

OpenText's Bryan Hauptman

Bryan Hauptman: This is purpose-built for MSPs, so we have all the major integrations with all of the major PSAs and all of the major RMMs. We still partner with a lot of those today. So you're looking at ConnectWise, Kaseya, legacy Autotask, Halo and a number of others out there today.

Read the remainder of our Q&A in the slideshow above.