Revelstoke Capital Partners, the private equity firm, is investing in Omega Systems, No. 71 on the Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501.

Omega Systems will use the investment to expand geographically, enhance its security and compliance portfolio and increase its support of regulated industries. That includes the financial services and health care markets.

Mike Fuhrman, Omega Systems’ CEO, said today’s businesses have rapidly changing technology needs, particularly as sophisticated security threats evolve and regulatory compliance standards increase in complexity.

Omega Systems' Mike Fuhrman

“Supporting those needs requires investment on behalf of MSPs and MSSPs like Omega Systems so that we can ultimately ensure our customers have the necessary support and security to meet the moment both today and long into the future,” he said.

Omega Systems Ready for Expansion

Omega Systems is always on the lookout for opportunities to bring its managed services capabilities to new geographies and new vertical markets across the United States, Fuhrman said.

“As critical as technology is to our business, we actually consider ourselves a customer service organization and believe meeting customer needs begins and ends with great people focused on delivering excellent customer outcomes,” he said. “This investment from Revelstoke is just another opportunity for us to attract and retain the very best talent in the MSP and MSSP industry so we can fulfill that mission and continue delivering what we believe is a best-in-class customer service experience.”

Related:Fortinet Shines Light on Top Cloud Security Concerns

Omega Systems’ portfolio includes 24/7 managed IT support, cybersecurity risk management, managed detection and response (MDR), backup and disaster recovery, multicloud connectivity and more.

“In 2025, Omega Systems will continue to seek out opportunities to grow our reach, deepen our expertise and expand our IT service portfolio, notably on the security and compliance front,” Fuhrman said. “At the end of the day, we want to support our customers in any and every way we can, and it’s that drive that fuels our passion for innovation and our continued focus on service delivery excellence.”

“We have been targeting the IT MSP/MSSP sector for investment and were attracted to Omega’s differentiated capabilities, customer retention and strong recurring revenue growth,” said Andrew Welch, partner at Revelstoke Capital Partners. “We are excited to partner with Omega during a time when organizations in health care, financial services and other industries continue to face significant IT and cybersecurity challenges.”

Related:Cisco Unleashes AI Defense For Enterprises