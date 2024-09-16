CrowdStrike has expanded its Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator program with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Nvidia.

CrowdStrike unveiled the expanded program at the start of this week’s Fal.Con 2024 conference.

This is CrowdStrike’s second annual installment of the Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator, aimed at “powering the next generation” of AI and cloud security startups. Applications are open from Sept. 16 to Jan. 10.

Chipmaker and AI bellweather Nvidia is new to the program. Daniel Bernard, CrowdStrike’s chief business officer, said his company launched the Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator last year with AWS.

CrowdStrike's Daniel Bernard

“The initial cohort has been very successful and we're building the program even further,” he said. “Last year, it was focused on EMEA-based companies and we’re now including market-defining disruptors across the United States. We also added Nvidia to support the program, building on our existing partnership to accelerate AI innovation. We're excited to start Fal.Con with this exciting ecosystem announcement.”

Details of Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator

Selected startups will be enrolled in an eight-week program developed by AWS, CrowdStrike and Nvidia. They’ll receive mentorship and guidance from industry experts and executives. In addition, they’ll have access to cybersecurity investors, enablement sessions and other benefits.

At the end of the program, participants will present their innovations at the AWS Startup Loft in San Francisco during RSA Conference next April. Winning presentations could receive funding from the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund.

“Our partners benefit when we usher innovation into the market and integrate innovative technologies into the Falcon platform,” Bernard said. “More innovation built around the Falcon platform benefits our partners, customers and the broader ecosystem.”

The companies that participated in the first Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator program learned about CrowdStrike, AWS, and the “building blocks to a successful startup that defines a market,” he said.

“We accomplished this through multidisciplinary education, knowledge sharing and ecosystem collaboration,” Bernard said. “The participants raised capital (upwards of $150 million) in a rather challenging fundraising environment for startups. And they grew their networks with AWS, CrowdStrike and each other. The AWS-CrowdStrike partnership has defined how modern organizations build and secure their businesses in the cloud for years, and supporting the next generation of AI and cloud security startups is an exciting next step. Most importantly, the companies in last year’s cohort are realizing their vision to make a difference and provide better security outcomes.”

CrowdStrike expects the most innovative and promising startups across EMEA and the United States to apply to join the program, he said.

“Cybersecurity and data leaders are excited to engage with CrowdStrike, AWS and Nvidia,” Bernard said. “It's a win-win – we're excited to see our cohorts lead and grow in their respective markets, and they gain tremendous resources to do so.”

“For startups seeking to tackle the most pressing security challenges, the Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator provides the AI technologies, accelerated computing resources and technical expertise they need,” said Bartley Richardson, Nvidia’s director of cybersecurity engineering.