NinjaOne Debuts AI Patch Tool, Adds New Executive

NinjaOne, the IT platform for endpoint management, security and visibility, has solidified its investment in AI through new endpoint management tools to provide resiliency. The company also has hired a new executive to oversee its use of the latest technologies.

The company unveiled NinjaOne AI for Patch Sentiment Tuesday, a new feature that itdesigned to reduce risk through AI-powered sentiment analysis during the patch management process. This analysis will provide new insights to help an IT team determine when to deploy patches. It also helps identify if a patch is risky in hopes of avoiding unnecessary security vulnerabilities while also improving the team's efficiency.

At least one IT administrator praised the new feature.

“NinjaOne cut the time we spend patching in half,” said John Jenkins, systems administrator and network analyst at Canada-based Plexis Network Solutions. “Patching is a critical practice for our organization’s resilience, but it had previously been a complicated and tedious effort. NinjaOne AI for Patch Sentiment simplifies how we prioritize the patches we deploy, which makes us more secure and productive."

NinjaOne Appoints New Exec Over AI Endpoints

The AI for Patch Sentiment was accompanied by NinjaOne appointing Joel Carusone as its new senior vice president of data and AI. Carusone will oversee NinjaOne's research, development and deployment of AI technology while seeking potential opportunities for AI-related product developments.

NinjaOne's Sal Sferlazza

“We are excited about the possibilities and potential of AI, but we’re being thoughtful in how and where we’re infusing it within our products and inside of NinjaOne. This means having a deep understanding of our customers’ greatest challenges, performing ongoing research, and doing substantial beta testing,” said NinjaOne CEO Sal Sferlazza. “By welcoming Joel to our team and introducing NinjaOne AI for Patch Sentiment, we’re illustrating our ongoing commitment to our customers to deliver innovations that drive success for their organizations without introducing added risk.”

NinjaOne's Joel Carusone

“It has never been more challenging – or important – to work in IT, which is why I’m excited to build products for this industry amongst the exceptional team at NinjaOne,” said Carusone. “We are actively working on AI projects that will make our customers more productive and secure. NinjaOne AI for Patch Sentiment is a perfect illustration of our philosophy — AI should be intentional, responsible, and solve a specific customer challenge.”

Carusone isn't the only executive hire in the last few months at NinjaOne . Last month, the company promoted Andre Schindler to SVP of global sales and general manager of EMEA. It also joined AWS' partner network in August, making it easier for AWS users to access NinjaOne's tools through the AWS marketplace.