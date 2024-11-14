Netenrich partners are transforming their customers’ cybersecurity posture through the vendor’s managed detection and response (MDR).

That’s according to Justin Crotty, Netenrich’s senior vice president of channels. Adaptive MDR is based on Netenrich's Resolution Intelligence Cloud and integrates with Google Cloud's security operations platform, Chronicle. With Adaptive MDR, enterprise security operations become more proactive while reducing reliance on manual intervention and improving threat detection, response and resilience, according to the vendor.

How Netenrich Partners Help Customers

Netenrich, in partnership with Google, is pioneering data-led security operations, Crotty said. It's helping Netenrich partners move their customers from a reactive security posture to a “data-led, engineering-oriented security posture."

“Adaptive MDR means we adapt not only the functionality of the technology, but the outcomes to the customer based on that customer's unique requirements — their assets, workloads and the threats they’re worried about,” he said. “Depending on the vertical they're in or the market they're in, they have different crown jewels, different assets they want to protect and different threats they're interested in or worried about. So we adapt all of that to the client-specific requirements, and then we render that MDR service to them on an ongoing basis to deliver those outcomes.”

Netenrich transforms organizations from a cybersecurity approach “where they’re just getting pounded by noise and false positives, and all the things that security teams have to fight through every day,” to a new approach in which issues are identified, contextualized and provided back to the customer in the form of an action with a specific resolution path recommendation to resolve those problems, Crotty said.

“It drives efficacy and time to resolution, and it’s helping Netenrich partners, Google and others to really drive a transformed security experience for customers,” he said.

We've edited our Q&A for length and clarity.

Channel Futures: What is Netenrich giving partners that they can’t get anywhere else?

Justin Crotty: Netenrich built a platform called Resolution Intelligence Cloud. It’s a data analytics security operations platform that enables partners to transform their customers from the traditional security information and event management (SIEM) alert-and event-related reactive security posture, to a proactive, data-led, detection-led posture that enables customers to become a lot more efficient and a lot more effective. Instead of chasing alerts and spending a lot of high-priced time and energy on trying to prove true or false these alerts, they actually get actionable insights, outcomes and recommendations to go resolve real problems, real detections and real issues in the environment. So it enables our partners to deliver outcome-based services to their customers, and ultimately make those customers more effective and efficient, and be more effective and efficient themselves.

Ultimately, we're driving partners who are driving customers to autonomic secure operations. How do we take the noise, the workload, the heavy lift off of the human operators and allow the human operators to do what they do best: threat hunting, looking for specific behaviors, identifying and resolving problems, and participating in a strong and solid customer experience. That's what human security professionals should be doing, not chasing alerts and sifting through noise, and trying to determine what to pay attention to. All of that can be done by the platforms and by data, and by engineering and analytics, giving the human operator problems to go solve and a quick, effective way to get to the solution of those problems. That's how we're helping partners be more effective MSSPs in serving their customers.

