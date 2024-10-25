N-able has released an expanded set of global compliance initiatives and designated resources aimed at preparing partners for increasing cybersecurity regulatory compliance.

The initiatives extend ongoing product security, cloud infrastructure and operational enhancements for overlapping controls in Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2, the European Union’s NIS2 and other cybersecurity compliance frameworks.

N-able will additionally launch a compliance resource library and form a global compliance advisory council.

Dave MacKinnon, N-able’s chief security officer, said his company has been committed to helping customers on their compliance journey for some time.

“What is becoming apparent is that there’s often quite a bit of confusion around the various global compliance regulations, and how they directly impact MSPs,” he said. “Cybersecurity is a team sport, and it cascades from the remote monitoring and management (RMM) vendors, to the MSPs and down to their customers. Everyone has a role to play in securing the SMB market, and we want to help.”

New Compliance Initiatives

The set of compliance initiatives feature product training for how to meet cybersecurity controls with N-able's solutions, as well as staff on-hand to help partners navigate requirements. Other updates include:

N-able National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-171 attestation, which maps a number of security measures to help N-able’s partners meet requirements for securely managing controlled, unclassified information, necessary for CMMC 2.0, while furthering cyber resiliency best practices.

FIPS 140-3 expansion, with continued buildout within core products through the adoption of federally approved encryption libraries and algorithms. FIPS 140-3 is the latest iteration for validating the effectiveness of cryptographic hardware.

Enhanced audit logging, with added tracking for both logins and digital asset changes, furthering N-able’s commitment to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) secure by design pledge.

A separate hosted environment designed to specifically meet controls for CMMC 2.0 and similar regulations.

“I don’t think that compliance is becoming more difficult, but there are constant challenges in understanding those compliance requirements and how they directly apply to an MSP,” MacKinnon said. “The combination of best practices and lessons learned should help MSPs, no matter where they are on their compliance journey.”