N-able Adds Cyber Resilience Tools via Tech Alliances

IT management software provider N-able has added multiple new partners to its Technology Alliance Program (TAP), giving its managed service provider (MSP) partners access to more integrations and tools.

N-able designed TAP to help software, hardware and service providers develop and integrate their products with N-able's suite of solutions. This aims to give MSPs more flexible options that integrate with the company.

N-able's Dave Lefkowitz

"At N-able, our partners’ success is at the heart of our mission. We are dedicated to empowering them to tackle complex IT challenges with confidence,” said Dave Lefkowitz, director of business development at N-able. “We believe that TAP significantly enhances flexibility and choice in technology decisions, equipping our partners with the essential tools and expertise they need to achieve their goals and drive their businesses forward.”

Companies Joining N-able Technology Alliance Program

Four companies agreed to join N-able's Technology Alliance Program. First is Cork, a cyber warranty company focused on SMB-focused MSPs. Cork provides an AI-powered cyber risk engine.

Second is ImmyBot, which offers automation tools for N-able's N-central agent and can perform maintenance on endpoints without a permanent installation.

vCIOToolbox joined TAP as well, offering a singular platform for MSPs and MSSPs that will help streamline executive decision making, security and compliance.

Finally is Cyrisma, which has a unified cybersecurity platform designed specifically for MSPs that integrates N-able's MSP Manager with real-time ticket/asset data.

The four companies join a number of others that have become part of N-able's TAP efforts.

N-able has been quickly changing and adapting over the last few weeks and months. It acquired XDR/MDR provider Adlumin in late November for an undisclosed sum. It also appointed a former executive from Sophos to lead its partner program.