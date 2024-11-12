Mimecast Rolls Out Partner One MSP Program

Mimecast has unveiled its new Partner One MSP Program with new go-to-market (GTM) opportunities and experiences.

The Partner One MSP Program allows partners to adopt Mimecast’s products into their portfolio and strengthen their offerings to meet the demands of their customers, the company said.

Stan de Boisset, Mimecast’s senior vice president of worldwide partners, said the MSP market is projected to grow significantly in the next few years, doubling in less than eight years to $878 billion, and reflecting the increasing reliance on MSP to operate best-in-class IT services.

Mimecast's Stan de Boisset

He says Mimecast has been successfully working with MSPs for many years and 50% of the company's customers consume its services via an MSP.

“With the launch of our new program," he said, "we are now introducing a globally unified MSP partnership structure, complete with shared benefits and offerings. Scaling with MSPs remains a top company priority. This program launch signifies a new chapter, packed with exciting benefits for our MSPs, including enhanced product offerings, product capabilities, improved operational and support efficiencies, fresh certification, new incentives and more. This program is part of our strategic journey to unify all partner programs under the Mimecast Partner One brand. Last year, we introduced the Mimecast Partner One Reseller program as the first step, with the goal of launching the Mimecast Partner One MSP program this year. This launch sets a strong foundation for a streamlined, scalable global partner program that supports all our partners.”

Partners Instrumental In Formulating Partner One MSP

A year ago, Mimecast engaged with its key and strategic MSP partners to help shape the program's strategy, partner experience and GTM approach, de Boisset said.

“Their insights were instrumental in designing a program that aligns with their needs and business models,” he said. “Existing partners and prospects have been engaged along the way, to ensure that our plans are sound and valuable.”

The Partner One MSP Program will deliver a consistent and scalable partner experience for MSPs by providing them with the support they need to grow, evolve, differentiate and amplify their business, according to Mimecast.

The Partner One MSP Program offers:

Performance-based incentives, recognition and rewards.

Continuous support through the Mimecast Knowledge Hub and 24/7 access to the technical customer support team.

Integration into the Mimecast community with access to the partner forum and Mimecast Maverick Community for collaboration, troubleshooting and knowledge sharing.

A range of training opportunities and a multi-level certification program.

Access to new products, bundles and pricing.

Increasing Ease Of Doing Business With MSPs

“The program offers a standardized global framework that recognizes and rewards partners, allowing them to differentiate based on the value they provide to customers,” de Boisset said. “Second, we’re enhancing the partner experience through new MSP APIs that automate critical customer interactions. Finally, we’re rolling out a new GTM strategy with innovative bundles and competitive pricing, making it easier and more appealing for MSPs to engage with Mimecast.”

The program addresses several key challenges for MSPs, he said.

“It provides consistency in how partners can differentiate and brand themselves in the market,” de Boisset said. “We’re also increasing investments in modern, cybersecurity-focused bundles and competitive pricing to help MSPs tackle their customers’ security challenges. This also boosts MSPs' revenue potential, margin expansion and profitability. Lastly, we are investing in MSP-specific functionalities in our product and portal, allowing MSPs to scale and simplify their operations.”