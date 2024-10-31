The Gately Report: Malwarebytes Partners Getting More AI Assistance

Malwarebytes aims to cut through partners' misconceptions about AI.

Edward Gately, Senior News Editor

November 4, 2024

AI skills and training for Malwarebytes partners
Malwarebytes partners will get more training to help them better leverage AI in cybersecurity.

That’s according to Brian Thomas, Malwarebytes’ senior vice president of global channel sales. Malwarebytes provides endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions globally.

“To support the growing number of partners that are joining Malwarebytes, both MSPs and VARs, the company is launching a new on-demand learning program with modules, including dipping your toes in AI,” Thomas said. “It provides education and marketing development funds (MDF) to assist partners in adding AI to their marketing toolkit. That's coming via our partner portal. It is coming soon.”

The need for more assistance with AI stems from Malwarebytes’ Security Advisor, he said. Security Advisor provides a comprehensive overview of a device's security and protection status, and recommends ways to secure the device. In March, Malwarebytes announced it added AI functionality to Security Advisor.

Malwarebytes' Brian Thomas

Malwarebytes' Brian Thomas

“Security Advisor is central to our Nebula and OneView platforms, and we have partners and customers that are reaching out to us saying, 'How can I better leverage this tool? It's incredibly powerful and I understand how it outputs a relative health score that results in actions that I have to take to mitigate security risks, but how do I use it most effectively?'" Thomas said. “I think we're going to see more and more training on how to best utilize AI from a cybersecurity perspective at ThreatDown, [Malwarebytes' endpoint security platform], and Malwarebytes for years to come. I think this is just the beginning.”

Helping Malwarebytes Partners Embrace AI Opportunities

Malwarebytes aims to cut through partners' misconceptions about AI, Thomas said.

“There are misconceptions, and I think there's also a huge piece of our customer base and partner base that simply just doesn't know how to use AI to their advantage to grow their own businesses, MSPs to grow their own businesses and resellers to increase their own top of funnel, or pinpoint cross-sell and upsell opportunities where they exist within their own customer base,” he said. “We're providing that. With AI, I think you have a very powerful tool there, like a loaded gun, and you don’t quite know how to shoot it yet, and that’s what we’re doing. And we're going to keep loading all of those modules and videos, case studies and examples, and trainings into our partner portal so that it's instantly accessible to all of our partners.”

Scroll through our slideshow above for more from Malwarebytes’ Brian Thomas.

About the Author

Edward Gately

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

As senior news editor, Edward Gately covers cybersecurity, new channel programs and program changes, M&A and other IT channel trends. Prior to Informa, he spent 26 years as a newspaper journalist in Texas, Louisiana and Arizona.

