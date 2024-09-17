Lookout threat research helps partners stay on top of the latest mobile security risks targeting their customers.

That’s according to Eva-Marie Elya, Lookout’s vice president of channel and MSSP. Lookout's cloud security platform aims to stop breaches from the first mobile phishing text to the final cloud data extraction.

Lookout recently released its Q2 Mobile Threat Landscape Report, which shows a 70% year-over-year increase in mobile phishing and malicious web content.

The top 10 most common mobile app vulnerabilities encountered by Lookout users in the second quarter were in components of mobile browsers. Since all mobile devices have a browser, attackers target these vulnerabilities in particular, hoping users haven't updated to patched versions, according to Lookout threat research.

Partners Leveraging Lookout Threat Research

Partners play a crucial role in addressing challenges highlighted in Lookout's threat research, Elya said.

“By leveraging Lookout’s advanced mobile threat defense (MTD) solutions, they can help their customers secure their mobile devices against phishing, malware and other sophisticated threats," she said. "Our channel partners should encourage their customers to adopt a proactive defense strategy that includes real-time threat detection and protection. By doing so, they can help customers safeguard sensitive data and reduce the risk of mobile cyberattacks."

By leveraging data from over 220 million devices and 280 million apps, Lookout research offers “actionable intelligence" on the latest mobile threats, Elya said.

Lookout's Eva-Marie Elya

“This helps partners stay ahead of cyberattacks and protect their customers more effectively,” she said. “Partners gain access to monthly global threat reports, early access to new threat research and direct consultations with top security researchers. This intelligence enables partners to make informed security decisions, enhance their service offerings and build stronger business cases for mobile security initiatives.”

Scroll through our slideshow above for more from Lookout’s Eva-Marie Elya.