LevelBlue, previously AT&T Cybersecurity, has unveiled four new managed security services for MSPs and MSSPs.

The new managed security services include managed threat detection and response, incident response retainer, vulnerability management and managed endpoint security. The services will be available in the first quarter of 2025 as part of a new partner program.

The new security services extend and integrate with LevelBlue USM Anywhere. The platform collects and analyzes data across the attack surface, helping partners gain centralized visibility without having to deploy, integrate or normalize data from disparate technologies.

Rakesh Shah, LevelBlue’s vice president of product management, said following the creation of LevelBlue as a standalone company from AT&T Cybersecurity, his company is poised to reinvest strategically in its managed security services and enhance its global partner program.

“This initiative aligns with our commitment to empowering our partners and positions us for success as we approach 2025,” he said. “We have collaborated closely with our partner community to gain valuable insights into their product and service needs. This collaboration has led us to develop and make available the four LevelBlue managed services over the next quarter.”

New Security Services Will Enhance MSPs, MSSPs’ Cybersecurity Capabilities

The launch of LevelBlue’s new managed security services − managed vulnerability scanning, incident response retainer, and managed threat detection and response − will “significantly” enhance the capabilities of MSPs and MSSPs in meeting their customers’ cybersecurity needs, Shah said.

LevelBlue managed vulnerability scanning will allow partners to proactively identify and remediate vulnerabilities within their clients’ environments, he said. By providing regular scans and detailed reporting, MSPs and MSSPs can offer their customers "peace of mind," knowing that potential threats are being continuously monitored and addressed.

LevelBlue's Rakesh Shah

“Our incident response service equips partners with the tools and expertise necessary to quickly and effectively manage security breaches,” Shah said. “This rapid response capability helps minimize the impact of incidents, ensuring that clients can recover swiftly and maintain business continuity. It also allows MSPs and MSSPs to enhance their value proposition by offering a comprehensive security solution that includes not only prevention, but also response.”

With managed detection and response, partners can monitor their clients’ systems for suspicious activity in real time, he said. This proactive approach helps in identifying threats before they escalate, allowing for timely intervention. By leveraging this service, MSPs and MSSPs can provide their customers with a heightened level of security, reducing the risk of breaches and improving overall resilience.

“Together, these new services enable MSPs and MSSPs to deliver a more robust and comprehensive cybersecurity offering,” Shah said. “This empowers them to better serve their customers, address evolving threats and ultimately foster stronger, more trusting relationships with their clients.”

As businesses increasingly prioritize cybersecurity, MSPs and MSSPs that offer these services will be better positioned to attract new clients, he said. Organizations are actively seeking providers that can deliver comprehensive security solutions, creating a growing market for those equipped with these capabilities.

“With cyber threats becoming more sophisticated, having a robust set of cybersecurity services can differentiate MSPs and MSSPs from competitors who may only offer basic security measures,” Shah said. “This differentiation can be a key factor in winning new business and retaining existing clients.”