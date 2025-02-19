Identity and password manager platform LastPass has launched an updated managed service provider (MSP) console that seeks to give MSPs enhanced user experiences by streamlining invoicing and prorated billing. It also provides extended executive summary reports that indicate rate of product adoption, security scores and return on investment (ROI) for customers.

All other partner types are also in store for a boost in a slew of LastPass partner program updates. Resellers and others, the company said, will gain "clear and enforceable benefits, standardized discounts at deal registration, and seamless integration with a new partner portal ensure a consistent and transparent experience for partners across all tiers."

Jessica Couto, who heads the LastPass channel partner program, told Channel Futures that as the channel continues to evolve, it felt necessary to equip partners with "greater efficiency, seamless engagement and business models that support the entire customer life cycle."

Couto, further commenting on the state of security, notes it is heading toward a more partner-centric, tech-enabled and ecosystem-driven approach, a transition she says will see success measured by "efficiency, collaboration and mutual growth rather than just transactional revenue."

Couto said that LastPass, with its partner program, intends to meet these needs head-on.

"It comes down to creating a level of efficiency or a one-stop hub for things such as training, support, marketing resources, case management, benefit tracking and attainment," LastPass wrote in a prepared statement.

Also, the freshly launched LastPass MSP features come with optimized partner standards that the company says are "clear and enforceable benefits, standardized discounts at deal registration and seamless integration with the new partner portal to ensure a consistent and transparent experience for partners across all tiers."

LastPass MSP Boost 'Is a Strategic Move'

"LastPass focusing more on MSPs is a strategic move that directly addresses one of the biggest security gaps today — poor credential management," said Krishna Rajagopal, who runs Singapore-based Akati Sekurity, a managed security service provider (MSSP) and No. 9 on the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501.

According to his company's research, more than 80% of security breaches are linked to stolen or weak passwords, making a strong case for MSPs necessitating what he called "robust tools that empower them to enforce strong authentication policies, detect compromised credentials in real-time, and seamlessly integrate password security into their broader cybersecurity toolset."

Akati Sekurity's Krishna Rajagopal

He added that for many organizations, MSPs act as their de facto cybersecurity teams, so they need solutions that go beyond simple password storage. This means features like automated password rotation, dark web monitoring for leaked credentials and policy-based enforcement of multifactor authentication (MFA) can "make a tangible difference in reducing account takeovers," Rajagopal told Channel Futures.

Similar features could become even more in demand, knowing that LastPass experienced a 260% increase in growth over the past year in its partner team. Rajagopal said the key to having a successful MSP program in the security world does not only amount to ensuring that MSPs can actively reduce the risk for their clients.

It means a "well-implemented password management strategy should not only help businesses store passwords securely, but also make password hygiene second nature for employees, reducing human error and making credential-based attacks far less effective," Rajagopal told Channel Futures.

If LastPass can deliver on these fronts, Rajagopal reasons, it could be a meaningful step toward strengthening security across the MSP ecosystem.