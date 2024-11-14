Kyndryl, Microsoft Debut Cyber Resilience Services

Kyndryl has unveiled a new suite of services, co-developed with Microsoft, aimed at enhancing cyber resilience for businesses globally.

The new services are integrated into Kyndryl Bridge, Kyndryl’s digital business platform. Combining Kyndryl's services expertise with Microsoft's security technologies provides businesses a comprehensive approach to defending their operations from nefarious threats and attacks, according to Kyndryl.

Michelle Weston, Kyndryl’s vice president of security and resiliency, said with the rise in digital modernization and rapid technological advancements, businesses are facing an increasingly complex cyber threat landscape and regulatory pressures.

Kyndryl's Michelle Weston

“There is also a growing need for more advanced solutions as businesses move away from traditional security services,” she said. “Kyndryl’s partnership with Microsoft focuses on developing services that meet these needs. This partnership helps deliver robust security capabilities and support regulatory readiness. Also, Kyndryl’s security operations as a platform (SOaap) underpinned by Microsoft technology supports these efforts by providing comprehensive security management. This enables businesses to better defend against threats and recover swiftly from cyber incidents, helping them thrive in a rapidly evolving digital environment.”

Related:Sophos CEO Joe Levy on Lessons Learned from CrowdStrike-Microsoft Outage

Through its cyber resilience services, Kyndryl provides enhanced risk and compliance readiness; security information and event management (SIEM) migration; identity and access management (IAM); and increased extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

Boosting Cyber Resilience

“Kyndryl’s new cyber resilience services, co-developed with Microsoft, utilize a long-standing partnership to develop differentiated, scalable security and resiliency services,” Weston said. “Through this approach, we can help businesses defend against threats and have faster recovery from cyber incidents, ultimately meeting their evolving needs and those of the overall market."

Three years after establishing Kyndryl’s strategic partnership with Microsoft, the companies continue to co-develop innovative services that address the complex challenges businesses face, she said.

“Kyndryl recently became a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of ISVs and MSSPs that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security technology to better defend mutual customers against a world of increasing cyber threats," Weston said. “The Kyndryl and Microsoft partnership continues to grow and will remain vital for Kyndryl and our customers' future.”

Related:Cynomi vCISO Platform: 'Proof Is in the Pudding'

"The need for robust cyber resilience has never been greater," said Ricardo Davila, general manager of Microsoft’s global partnership with Kyndryl. "By leveraging Microsoft's security technologies and Kyndryl's expertise, together, we're helping businesses protect their critical assets so they can operate with confidence. This partnership reinforces our shared commitment to combat cyber threats so they can realize digital transformation across industries."