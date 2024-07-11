Kaseya: AI, Automation High Priority in Partner Budgets

AI and automation continue to be the predominant investment focus for an assortment of MSPs and other channel partners, according to new data from Kaseya.

The IT and security management software provider for MSPs just released its Future of IT Survey Report, which surveyed mid- and senior-level executives handling IT options in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. The survey collected these leaders' predictions for the market. More than one in four (28%) respondents said that their organizations were focused on AI. Another 29% were focused on boosting IT productivity through automation, a significant change compared to past surveys.

Kaseya's Holly Pateman

"Partners need to be able to appease to consumer demands, and demands come down to automation and integration," Holly Pateman, Kaseya's SVP of product marketing, told Channel Futures. "They're not looking for one-off solutions but complete products that hit the points that matter. These include things like data immigration and cybersecurity."

Cybersecurity a Priority Alongside AI and Automation

Cybersecurity also remained a priority for most IT service providers. Forty-five percent of respondents said cybersecurity is a top priority for adding and changing solutions in the upcoming budget cycle. Some of these changes include investing in security awareness training (45%), email security (43%), penetration testing (36%) and vulnerability scanning (35%).

Others noted that economic uncertainties might affect their spending down the line. This included decreases in spending on software (39% of respondents), hardware (36%) and staffing (26%).

Economic uncertainty might also explain a number of the survey takers' tendencies to prefer shorter contract periods with vendors. Shorter, more adaptable contracts may help clients mitigate long-term risks and avoid potential losses due to the volatility of the current global economy.

Kaseya has had notable success with its new 365 subscription program, which offers a number of cybersecurity tools for their use. The company also recently teased the overhaul of its global partner program.