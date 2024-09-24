Ivanti partners will get new partner program benefits to help them better serve customers and grow their businesses.

That’s according to Michelle Hodges, Ivanti’s senior vice president of global channels and alliances. Ivanti’s platform connects CIOs to CISOs by allowing them to discover, manage, secure and service their devices wherever they are.

“Ivanti constantly gathers input from our partners and sellers on how to evolve and improve our partner program,” Hodges said. “This input drives continuous improvement and increased investment in our partnerships by offering more benefits and support through our partner program. In the past year, we’ve built a complete role-based enablement framework around our main solution pillars with essential learning and will be enhancing partner learning through the addition of a proficiency framework targeting self-sufficiency in demo capabilities.”

Ivanti Partners Enablement Framework

Ivanti’s enablement framework is backed by accreditation and certifications that allow Ivanti partners to showcase their achievements and be recognized for their hard work, Hodges said.

“These badges will be increasing with the forthcoming release of proficiency courses and associated learning paths,” Hodges said. “We are also in the final stages of preparing the launch of professional services and technical support programs to enhance our partners' post-sales capabilities, and capitalization of consulting and support opportunities within our customers. We provide our partners with a unique opportunity to rapidly grow their businesses by providing market-leading solutions to customers of all sizes worldwide.”

Ivanti's Michelle Hodges

Ivanti’s products are now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace through the support of Carahsoft Technology.

“Through our partnership with Carahsoft, we can now offer our solutions and services to Carahsoft's reseller partners and public sector agencies, alongside thousands of ... apps and services in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace,” Hodges said. “This enables customers to discover, purchase and deploy the solutions they need to effectively modernize their technology. Additionally, customers can leverage Carahsoft’s contract vehicles to obtain Ivanti technology through private marketplace offers. This simplified procurement process will make it easier for customers to enhance the protection, control and scalability of their systems.”

