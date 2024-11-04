IT NATION CONNECT — ConnectWise’s 20th IT Nation Connect kicked off Wednesday with the debut of numerous cybersecurity enhancements.

This is the largest IT Nation Connect yet, with about 4,500 attendees onsite and about 2,500 attending virtually.

Gregg Lalle, senior vice president and general manager of IT Nation, said the event is evolving, but it's “very much about ConnectWise partners and it's also about the industry.”

“There's no exclusion here,” he said. “When you have a broader reach and you invite more people in the boat, I think you have more people rowing or swimming in the same direction. I look at it as our opportunity to share with the world, literally the globe, these educational experiences, these programs, the teachings, the frameworks, all of the things that we have with a much broader audience. And my goal is to make sure that people know it's just not a ConnectWise thing. There's still that partnership, and certainly they'll always have that anchor. But we're being really intentional about our interactions with the ecosystem, ISVs, distributors, everybody out there … with a come-together philosophy on how we can help the partners and unify better. We've got to help the partners, and it's got to have an outcome that we can deliver that's going to help them move the needle. Let's get together and let's see what we can do.”

ConnectWise's Greg Lalle

New Enhancements at IT Nation Connect

ConnectWise unveiled the following cybersecurity enhancements:

ConnectWise Security360, which allows MSPs to consolidate and standardize security data from disparate tools, is now widely available to all partners. It offers automated workflows for remediation and the ability to showcase the value of MSP services.

ConnectWise Managed Detection and Response (MDR) for Microsoft 365 enhancements now include expanded support beyond Microsoft Defender for Office 365, covering Microsoft Defender for Identity and Microsoft Defender for Cloud Apps. This solution is available as a standalone service or bundled with ConnectWise MDR for endpoint protection.

The latest ConnectWise Co-Managed Backup update eliminates the need for the ConnectWise Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) agent, allowing ConnectWise Automate and security partners to co-manage backup solutions through the Asio platform.

ConnectWise Backup360 has officially launched, offering MSPs the ability to consolidate data from disparate backup tools into a unified view, helping detect backup failures and optimize backup strategies.

“ConnectWise is committed to delivering industry-leading cybersecurity and data protection solutions that empower MSPs to enhance their services, safeguard their clients and increase profitability,” said Ameer Karim, ConnectWise’s executive vice president and general manager of cybersecurity. “The product innovations announced today reflect our ongoing dedication to equipping our partners with unique solutions that simplify daily operations, unify security and data protection technologies, and enhance team productivity.”

PSA Now In Asio

Also at IT Nation Connect, ConnectWise announced that ConnectWise Professional Services Automation (PSA) is now in the Asio Platform. This brings a unified user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) to PSA, reducing the time spent moving between solutions, and making issue resolution faster and easier. By leveraging shared platform services, PSA now provides increased efficiencies, decreasing costs for MSPs, according to ConnectWise.

PSA in Asio is now in preview in North America, EMEA and APAC, providing partners with the opportunity to utilize their live PSA data within Asio. This allows integration and visibility of any changes made during the preview experience.

ConnectWise's Jake Varghese

"By offering a modern PSA experience along with RMM within the Asio platform, we are providing partners with a powerful tool to streamline their operations and drive efficiency,” said Jake Varghese, ConnectWise’s executive vice president and general manager of business management. “We encourage partners to take advantage of early access to familiarize themselves with the new interface and efficiencies, get their organization ready to make the transition, and provide valuable feedback."

Scroll through our slideshow above for a Q&A with IT Nation’s Gregg Lalle. We have edited it for length and clarity.