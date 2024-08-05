Ionix Partners Get Global Channel Program

Ionix partners now have access to the Israel-based company’s new global partner program.

The program aims to accelerate growth for channel partners and improve enterprises’ cybersecurity with attack surface management (ASM) solutions.

In addition, Ionix unveiled a MSSP portal for client security management. To support these initiatives, Ionix has appointed Gilad Friedman as vice president of global channels and Paul Vick as director of North American channels.

Ionix's Gilad Friedman

Friedman was previously Panorays’ vice president of global channels. Vick was cybersecurity partner manager at Cisco.

"Ionix is experiencing exceptional success with large-scale enterprises, and the interest I am seeing from potential partners has been phenomenal,” Friedman said. “I’m confident that we have built the best program processes and tools to support our partners on this mutual journey to success. The addition of Paul Vick to our team will undoubtedly accelerate this success, given his veteran experience in both the cybersecurity and channel domains."

Ionix's Paul Vick

Supporting Ionix Partners

Ionix launched the new global partner program in response to increasing demand for ASM and exposure management, the company said.

The program aims to meet the increasing market demand for ASM solutions across North America, EMEA and APAC. This initiative is introduced in response to the company’s continued growth and collaboration with global partners like Lantech Longwave, Clutch Solutions, Eversec Group, ICOS, EPAM, GlobalDots and more.

With a multitiered approach, Ionix designed the program to support partners of all sizes. Ionix partners include VARs, distributors, MSSPs, GSIs and alliances, as well as cloud service providers such as Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Within the program is a dedicated component just for MSSPs that provides them with tools and resources to manage and accelerate business.

The MSSP portal offers a suite of tools and features for security management across multiple client networks. Its multitenant architecture is a key feature, enabling service providers to manage numerous clients within a single platform. Additionally, it provides customized views and settings for each client, ensuring efficient scaling and streamlined client management for partners.