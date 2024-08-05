IBM Implements Generative AI Into Threat Detection Services

IBM says the artificial intelligence will help overcome gaps in its current tools' response rates.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

August 5, 2024

Threat detection and response upgrade from IBM using AI
IBM will add generative AI capabilities to its managed threat detection and response services to accelerate the process of identifying and responding to security threats.

The vendor is launching the IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Assistant. The assistant, powered by IBM's watsonx data and AI platform, will be part of IBM Consulting Advantage, a platform that Big Blue provides a number of AI-powered tools to customers.

IBM's Mark Hughes

IBM's Mark Hughes

"As cyber incidents evolve from immediate crises to multidimensional and monthslong events, security teams are facing the enduring challenge of too many attacks and not enough time or people to defend against them," said Mark Hughes, global managing partner of cybersecurity services, IBM Consulting. "By enhancing our threat detection and response services with generative AI, we can reduce manual investigations and operational tasks for security analysts, empowering them to respond more proactively and precisely to critical threats, and helping to improve overall security posture for clients."

IBM's threat detection and response (TDR) services can automatically escalate or close up to 85% of alerts, the company claims. The addition of this new assistant will combine its database with generative AI tools that will speed up the investigation of all other cybersecurity threats. This will include accelerating threat investigations and remediation by correlating known data with similar threats from the past. It will also simplify operations by allowing clients to use a generative AI-based conversational engine that will allow users to fulfill specific tasks.

IBM made the AI announcement months after it launched its new MSP program in hopes of creating better relationships with MSPs around the world.

Read more about:

MSPsVARs/SIs

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

